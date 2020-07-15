Collarless Golf Shirts: 7 Best Tops for Men

Collarless golf shirts are becoming more and more popular on courses as they are not only highly effective and comfortable, especially in the summer, but also stylish.

Most of them have everything you need in a shirt, including moisture wicking technology to keep you dry and cool and stretch fabric construction so you’ll have full range of motion on all your swings. There’s just no collar, and for some, that’s a plus as collars can sometimes cause neck irritation or unwanted heat build up.

We’ve compiled a list below of some of the more lightweight and breathable collarless golf shirts, so take a look and see which is the best fit for you.

If you do prefer the traditional collar look, check out our picks for the top moisture wicking golf shirts for men.