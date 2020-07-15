Collarless Golf Shirts: 7 Best Tops for Men

Collarless golf shirts are becoming more and more popular on courses as they are not only highly effective and comfortable, especially in the summer, but also stylish.
Most of them have everything you need in a shirt, including moisture wicking technology to keep you dry and cool and stretch fabric construction so you’ll have full range of motion on all your swings. There’s just no collar, and for some, that’s a plus as collars can sometimes cause neck irritation or unwanted heat build up.
We’ve compiled a list below of some of the more lightweight and breathable collarless golf shirts, so take a look and see which is the best fit for you.
If you do prefer the traditional collar look, check out our picks for the top moisture wicking golf shirts for men.
1. Nike Dry Momentum Team Polo
Pros:
Cons:
- Dri-FIT Technology designed to keep you dry and cool as it wicks moisture away from the body
- Standard fit with raglan sleeves provide full range of motion on all swings
- Two-button placket allows you to customize the fit and look
- Some users said the stitching began to unravel to quickly
- On the pricier side for this list
- Some users felt the shirt didn't run true to size
The Nike Dry Momentum Team Polo is highlighted by patented Dri-FIT Technology, which pulls moisture away from the body to keep you dry, cool, and comfortable.
The breathable and lightweight shirt has a standard fit with raglan sleeves and is designed to give you full range of motion on all of your swings. The two-button placket is adjustable to get a custom fit and look.
With eight vibrant colors available with the unmistakable Nike “Swoosh” logo on the left chest, all of these collarless golf shirts are machine washable.
2. Three Sixty Six Collarless Golf Shirt (Thin Stripe Design)
Pros:
Cons:
- Dry fit technology wicks away moisture to keep you cool, while the anti-odor fabric keeps you fresh
- Four-way stretch fabric allows you stay flexible and get full range of motion on all shots
- Raglan sleeve design provides style, comfort, and extra room for added mobility
- Some users felt it didn't run true to size
- Some users felt the material was too thin
- It doesn't have UV protection
Functional, comfortable, and stylish are three words to describe this Three Sixty Six Collarless Golf Shirt, which has a sleek thin stripe design.
Made with lightweight and breathable soft jersey fabric, the shirt features both moisture-wicking and anti-odor technologies, ensuring you stay dry, cool, and fresh the entire round. The four-way stretch fabric provides maximum flexibilty and combines with the raglan sleeve design, which provides more room in the upper arms and shoulders, give you complete mobility and full range of motion on all swings.
The collarless design helps reduce irritation, and the two-button placket has a hidden flap so you can keep it open or button it but keep it concealed. These Three Sixty Six tops are some of the best collarless golf shirts, especially for hotter temperatures.
The Three Sixty Six collarless shirts are also available in long sleeve styles.
3. Three Sixty Six Collarless Golf Shirt (Thick Stripe Design)
Pros:
Cons:
- Moisure wicking technology keeps you dry and cool, while the anti-odor fabric keeps you fresh
- Four-way stretch fabric provides flexibility and allows you to get full range of motion on all swings
- Tiny holes in the shirt provide maximum breathability and comfort
- Doesn't have UV protection
- Some users felt it didn't run true to size
- Some might feel the material is too thin
The Three Sixty Six Collarless Golf Shirt features a thicker stripe design and provides comfort and flexibility.
The soft jersey fabric is lightweight and breathable as it has tiny holes for added ventilation for those hotter days. The shirt has both moisture-wicking and anti-odor technologies, ensuring you stay dry, cool, and fresh all day long. The four-way stretch fabric is very flexible and couples with the raglan sleeve design, which gives more room in the arms and shoulders, for much-needed mobility and full range of motion on all of your swings.
This shirt also has a two-snap button placket and comfortable collarless design.
4. TBMPOY Collarless Golf Shirt
Pros:
Cons:
- Stretch fabric (8 percent elastic material) is very flexible and won't impede your range of motion
- Mesh holes in the fabric allow for maximum breathability and dries quickly to keep you cool and comfortable
- Contains anti-bacterial materials to keep it fresh and odor-free
- It doesn't have UV protection
- Some users said the material was extremely thin
- Some users felt it wasn't very durable
One of the better bargains when it comes to collarless golf shirts, the TMBPOY model has moisture-wicking and anti-bacterial properties designed to keep you dry, cool, and fresh.
Made of 92 percent polyester and 8 percent elastic/mesh fabric, the shirt is designed to give you full range of motion and no restrictions on your swings. The mesh is also quite breathable. It’s got a V-neck with a three-button placket.
5. AIRIKE Collarless Golf Polo
Pros:
Cons:
- Moisture wicking and odor resistance technologies to keep you dry, cool, and feeling fresh
- Features a cotton/elastane blend for a 4-way strech fabric that won't impede your mobility
- Breathable and lightweight, the shirts are designed to limit pilling
- It doesn't offer UV protection
- It doesn't have the mesh-like fabric
- Quantities might be limited
Lightweight and breathable, the AIRIKE Collarless Golf Shirts feature moisture-wicking and odor-resistance properties so you’ll be cool, dry, and feeling fresh both on and off the course.
Another top feature is the 4-way stretch fabric (95 percent cotton and 5 percent elastane) that allows you to get maximum flexibility while not hampering your golf swing.
Available in vivid colors, the shirt has a three-button placket and a tagless collar for added comfort.
6. MoFiz Collarless Athletic Shirt
Pros:
Cons:
- Moisture wicking properties designed to keep you cool and dry
- Elastane fabric provides full range of motion on all swings
- Lightweight mesh consists of very small holes for maximum breathability
- Some users felt the didn't wick moisture as quickly
- Some users felt it didn't run true to size
- It doesn't have UV protection or odor-resistance
Functional, comfortable, and stylish, the MoFiz Athletic Shirt is ideal for all sports and casual wear, including on the golf course.
Made of 92 percent polyester and 8 percent elastine, the shirt provides full range of motion on all swings from your drivers to your wedges. It also has moisture wicking properties so you’ll stay dry and cool all round long. And the lightweight mesh fabric has very small holes for added breathability, something all collarless golf shirts need in the summer.
A henley-style shirt, it has a v-neck, a three-button placket, and side openings so you can wear it untucked.
7. Nike Dri-FIT Tiger Woods Vapor Golf Polo
Pros:
Cons:
- Nike's Dri-FIT Technology designed to keep you dry, cool, and comfortable
- Stretch jersey fabric helps with flexibility and full range of motion on all swings
- Stylish design has a reflective chevron on the front and a TW logo on the back of the neck
- It's on the pricey side
- Some thought it ran long
- Quantities and colors are limited
You might not be able to play like Tiger Woods, but we can look like him in the Nike Dri-FIT TW Vapor, one of the coolest looking collarless golf shirts available.
Featuring moisture wicking Dri-FIT Technology, the shirt is designed to absorb sweat and dry quickly to keep you cool and comfortable on those hot summer days on the course. The stretchy jersey fabric also won’t hinder any of your swings as it’s built to be flexible.
But the functionality of the shirt is just half of it as it boasts a stylish design, which includes a reflective chevron logo on the front and the TW logo on the back of the neck.
