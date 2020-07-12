Conor McGregor Erupts: ‘Shut Your B**ch *ss Up!’

UFC superstar Conor McGregor erupted at longtime rival Nate Diaz via social media on Sunday leaving many to wonder whether the retired MMA fighter might be leaning toward a comeback fight soon against the American he split fights with back in 2016.

McGregor lashed out at Diaz after the welterweight had congratulated fellow American UFC fighters Rose Namajunas and Max Holloway for their performances over the weekend at UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal in Abu Dhabi.

Diaz posted, “Shoutout to Rose and Max they robbed max tho but [100 points] to the real fighters out there…”

McGregor replied directly to that post, “Shut your bitchass up.”

You can see the entire exchange as captured below by Heavy (though McGregor deleted his reply after about 10 minutes of it going live).

McGregor shockingly retired last month, but most pundits, and even the highest-ranking UFC official Dana White, believe he’ll be back inside the Octagon again someday soon.

Before McGregor retired, Diaz was thought to be the most logical next opponent for the former “champ champ” or at least one of the frontrunners to land the gig.

