Kyle Hadala Explains Reason for Attacking Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

The man who attacked Dallas Goedert in a South Dakota bar claims he was being “threatened” over jukebox choices. The verbal harassment led to the most famous sucker punch in NFL history.

Kyle Hadala, who was charged with simple assault, told TMZ Sports that the Eagles tight end and his friends had been “extremely aggressive and disrespectful” on the evening in question about their musical selections. He claimed he was stepping in to help a friend right before the viral video showing him slugging Goedert (and knocking him unconscious) happened. It looked like the altercation was unprovoked in the camera footage.

“They picked out my smaller colleague from the group, got in his face, and made very threatening remarks toward his personal well-being,” Hadala told TMZ. “Then one of his crew told my other colleague, and I quote, ‘You’re just a fat f–king p–sy. I’ll beat the s–t out of you.'”

This is the video of Dallas Goedert getting suckered punched in Aberdeen, SD. Source is one of my best friends in college's (South Dakota School of Minesand Technology) BIL who knows the bar owner.@RapSheet @AdamSchefter @nflnetwork @richeisen pic.twitter.com/v0hMeMsKz5 — #NoJusticeNoPeace ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@SamStompy) June 21, 2020

Goedert was rushed to an area hospital and released on his own accord after ESPN reported that he was “feeling fine.” Meanwhile, Hadala told TMZ Sports that he has hired legal representation and plans to fight the simple assualt charge, a Class 1 misdemeanor in South Dakota.

“I protected my friend and then was ambushed by five to seven individuals that punched, kicked, threw beer bottles, etc., trying to cause me bodily harm which I received medical treatment at the hospital for my injuries the next day,” Hadala told TMZ, via Bleacher Report.

Dallas Goedert Punch Suspect Says He Was Protecting Friends, Shows Injury Photos https://t.co/qasfNZG7ar — TMZ (@TMZ) July 1, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Hadala Fired From Job, Attacked on Social Media

The 29-year-old Florida native was reportedly traveling on a business trip when the encounter happened. However, Halada’s last known employer (Wilde Lexus of Sarasota, per his LinkedIn page) claims he has not worked at the car dealership since May 2, 2020. The store felt a need to put out a statement after their social media accounts became flooded with irate Eagles fans calling for Halada’s departure.

The company wrote the following message on Facebook: “The Wilde Automotive Family in no way condones any acts of violence. The former employee in question has not worked at any of our facilities since May 2, 2020, nor do we have any association with him. We wish Dallas Goedert a speedy recovery and good health.”

Ridiculous. Let me know the time & place. I got you @goedert33. https://t.co/nlM5upWKIF — Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) June 21, 2020

Classy move. Meanwhile, Hadala has been charged with simple assault for punching Goedert. The crime is considered a Class 1 misdemeanor in South Dakota and carries up to one year in jail, plus a fine of up to $2,000. Hadala was also arrested in Marion County, Fla., and charged with DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia in 2008. He’s due in court on July 10.

The former car salesman seemed to be living his best life before the fight. He had just been married, per LinkedIn, and bought a home. Ironically, Hadala was “looking to possibly find a new career.”

