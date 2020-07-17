Damian Lillard releases new single while in NBA bubble

It is well documented that Damian Lillard’s other passion is music and he is prolific at it. On Friday he released his latest track “Home Team” and it started to get traction rather quickly.

The five-time All-Star announced the release of his new track on his social media platforms. The beginning of the promotion ended speculation during early days of the Covid-19 stoppage that he was working on new music and he was planning on releasing a track later this year.

This announcement was made while Lillard, who turned 30 on Wednesday, was in the NBA bubble in Orlando.

Home Team Release Announcement

In “Home Team” a track produced by Nonstop de Hitman, he features the artist The Homie Dreebo. It’s now available all major music streaming platforms the player that is on the cover of NBA 2k21decided to talk about “family, friends and loyalty” in this track.

He expressed how happy he was with this song and the sentimentality that there was in it during the Thursday evening Zoom call where he addressed the media.

‘Home Team’ is one of my favorite songs that I have written. It’s just about my family. That’s what I’m most invested in right now, it’s not creating the fortune for myself to have to take care of people, it’s holding my family accountable to figure out what it is that they want to do, what type of career they want to have. What they want to do, so I can sponsor that and try to help them move into a better direction of what they want to do.

Lillard was involved in many other interviews over the past week talking about music and his influences as well as his career in rap. One of the more viewed interviews was a very unique interview he gave Youtube personality Nardwuar just last week.

Lillard Interview with Nardwuar

Nardwuar vs. Damian LillardThis is a fundraiser I am doing for the Black Women's Health Imperative. Donate on this page. Thank you so much for your donation. Also, my Westside Gunn interview from a few weeks back is a fundraiser for the NAACP . Donate here: https://youtu.be/jjYQtPrmtCQ Thanks again! #blacklivesmatter 2020-07-03T06:50:52Z

These types of projects have helped him give a spotlight for many people close to him. The Oakland native explained how that desire was shown in the video for this song. He talked about one of his best friends being a head coach at the high school level while his brother coaches some of the top football prospects in all of Oregon.

In his music video, he shows them doing what they do on a daily basis.

“They literally are my best friends from childhood or real family members, not just an entourage of people that’s around because I may be a player… I feel like it’s important to show that… I want to highlight the fact that they are all college graduates and they all work for themselves,” he added.

Dame D.O.L.L.A. featuring Dreebo – Home Team (Official Music Video)Official music video for Dame's new single Home Team Stream Home Team on all platforms here: https://empire.ffm.to/hometeam Family, friends and loyalty. Home Team is Dame's pledge to remain true to his belief in “day ones over day millions.” The visual for Home Team highlights the long-term roots of these relationships and what Dame’s “day ones” are currently building as entrepreneurs and pillars in the community of Portland, OR. The past to present format of the visual celebrates the strength and resilience of Black families in America, and shows never-before-seen family and childhood pictures of Dame with family and friends that are still heavily involved in his life today. The video is dedicated to Dame’s late cousin Brandon “Chef B” Johnson, who recently passed away. Home Team features Los Angeles based artist Dreebo on the hook. Find out more about Dame D.O.L.L.A. at http://DameDOLLA.com Dame D.O.L.L.A. merch available at https://www.bigdollamerch.com/store/ Directed by: Brookfield Duece and Damian Lillard Shot and edited by: Riley Brown Produced by Nonstop Da Hitman and Veyis Copyright Front Page Music, Inc. Distributed in partnership with Empire. #DameDOLLA 2020-07-16T19:57:18Z

His current “family” are his teammates within the bubble and his mind is focused on basketball more than music as his current surroundings would reflect. As Blazers captain, he is focused on making this trip to Orlando as productive as possible and seeing his team extend their stay as long as possible.

Portland currently find themselves in ninth place in the west with a three-and-a-half game deficit they needs to eliminate in what is left this season if they plan to make the playoffs. The team is aware that their margin of error is reduced significantly and that have to make up ground almost immediately as they face the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies on July 31.

That being said, the fact that the star point guard finds himself in the middle of a playoff hunt does not mean that he will not be working on music. On his Instagram page, he shared with the world his musical studio in “The Bub”.

Despite their current situation, many are looking at the Trail Blazers as “dangerous” or a “sleeper team” come playoff time. The way the team is coming into this bubble with all their players healthy and with the return of key players like Zach Collins and Jusuf Nurkic, one could see them as a team that could cause many problems for any and all comers.