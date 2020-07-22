Giants QB Daniel Jones Wants To Win Reveals Ex-Big Blue RB David Wilson

New York Giants quarterback, Daniel Jones has the seal of approval from former New York Giants running back, David Wilson.

“I remember getting drafted to the Giants,” Wilson recounted on Tuesday’s episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“And how happy I was and how excited I was and Daniel Jones being a part of the Big Blue, being a part of that first rate club when you come in; that class A organization, I know he was excited. And when he goes out and see him on the field, you see the same thing. He’s enjoying the game, he’s a student of the game and he wants to win.”

Wilson isn’t the only Giants legend to sing Jones’ praises.

Back in May, Tiki Barber cited his time being teammates with Eli Manning as a cataylst for why he thinks Jones is Big Blue’s QB for the future. “There’s so much noise in this New York area, in this metropolitan area and if you let it affect you and let it affect your emotion, then you have NO chance of being successful,” Barber told the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“Like, New York sports chew you up and spit you out if you’re thin-skinned. And I think Daniel has shown is that like Eli, any criticism can roll off his back. The praise does as well. He recognizes it and we know how good he is and can be, but you can’t buy into it because it’s a setup in New York. They set you up, they build you up, you get up on that pedestal, and as soon as you take a misstep, it’s not even two or three chops before the tree falls down. So I think he’s got the right mentality for this market. So yeah, I think that he can be the guy. He’s got the skill set, he’s athletic, and if the offense tailors around his skills, I think he’ll definitely be successful.”

With a 53.6% QB rating last season, Daniel Jones and his style on the field won many people over last season.

The sixth pick out of Duke, Jones threw for 3,027 yards and 24 touchdowns last season for Big Blue.

After Eli Manning‘s decision to retire from football, Jones became the Giants’ starting QB. Last season, Jones joined Fran Tarkenton and Deshaun Watson as the only three quarterbacks in NFL history to finish with four touchdown passes or more in three individual games during their rookie seasons.

Jones accomplished that when he threw for five touchdowns during the Giants’ 41-35 overtime win over the Washington Redskins in Week 16 of this season.

Jones’ went 28 of 42 for 352 yards passing in that game, while being sacked once.