Dwight Howard Fires Up Debate Between Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain

Dwight Howard has cornered the market in creating healthy debates on just about everything imaginable via Instagram Live.

On Friday night, Howard started a debate on who was better between Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

“Wilt dominated for a couple of years,” said Howard.

“But when Kareem changed his name it was over. When he turned into Kareeem Abdul, oh my god!”

High praise and valid point.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has quite the resume. During his 20 year playing career with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks, the UCLA icon is a six-time NBA Most Valuable Player and 19-time NBA All Star. During his career, he helped both of his teams win six championships: one with the Milwaukee Bucks and five with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Abdul-Jabbar retired in 1989 and is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, with 38,387 points, and became the first NBA player to play for 20 seasons. His career totals included 17,440 rebounds, 189 blocks and 1,560 games.

“I believe that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was not only the greatest basketball player that ever played the game, I can make an argument that he was the greatest athlete to ever walk the planet,” former Lakers trainer, Gary Vitti told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“Whether it be high school, college, pros, MVPs, scoring, he is beyond and I mean way beyond anybody else that has ever played any sport. They still haven’t broken his record and I don’t think anybody will because for one thing, no one will play long enough. It takes a lot of years to score that many points. So anyway that is my opinion.”

Wilt Chamberlain is no slouch either. Chamberlain was the only NBA player to score 4,000 points in a season. He also set NBA single-game records for most points in a game with 100 and the most consecutive field goals with 18 and most rebounds with 55.

A native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania by way of Overbrook High School and the University of Kansas, Chamberlain won two NBA Finals trophies, was a one-time NBA Finals MVP and won the NBA’s regular season MVP four times.

Dwight Howard got a myriad of responses from his followers during his center debate with his followers via Instagram Live.

Howard was the first overall pick by the Orlando Magic in the 2004 NBA Draft. An 8-time NBA All Star, Howard is in his second stint with the Los Angeles Lakers.

This season, Howard, 34, is averaging 7.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per contest for the purple and gold.