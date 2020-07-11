EA Sports UFC 4 Cover Athletes and More Revealed

EA Sports revealed its two cover athletes, release date, and an epic trailer for the latest edition of its popular video game series, UFC 4, on Saturday. Heavy has you covered below with all the most important information released about the most popular video game franchise in MMA.

Cover Athletes

EA Sports UFC 4 features two UFC athletes in its cover art.

UFC middleweight champion Israel “The Last Style Bender” Adesanya and “BMF” welterweight Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal are both set to adorn the cover of the game.

On Fight Island and on the cover 💪 Jorge Masvidal and Israel Adesanya are your #UFC4 Cover Athletes 🔥🔥🔥@GamebredFighter @stylebender pic.twitter.com/YHg81EMUax — EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) July 11, 2020

Release Date for PS 4 and Xbox One

EA Sports UFC 4 is set to release August 14 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Subscribers to EA Access will get early access to the game on August 7.

EA Sports UFC 4 Trailer

You can watch the epic trailer for the game below.

Shape your Legend with #UFC4 available worldwide August 14th 🔥

Pre-order 👉 https://t.co/KaIOcZOP5r pic.twitter.com/7fTtNSWV3T — EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) July 11, 2020

‘Best Fighting Game Ever Made’

UFC president Dana White expressed excitement over the release.

“EA Sports UFC 4 is the best fighting game ever made,” UFC President Dana White said via press release. “Fans can play in the top arenas, as well as in Backyard and Kumite environments. This game allows you to play with the top athletes in UFC history, plus legends like Bruce Lee and boxing champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. It’s crazy how good this game is.”

Obviously, both Adesanya and Masvidal are also super hyped about the game as well as being the UFC fighters chosen to be featured on the cover.

“I am the face of the new wave of UFC fighters, so it feels right to represent the sport on this new generation UFC game,” Adesanya said via press release. “I look forward to my fans playing as me as much as I have enjoyed playing as myself.”

“MMA is more than about the belt. It’s about who you are as a person and the determination that drives a fighter to go from unknown to selling out arenas all over the world,” Masvidal said via press release. “I grew up backyard fighting so it’s exciting for me to see that style of fighting come to UFC 4 where players can bring out their Gamebred mentality.”

Heavyweight Boxing Champions Also Included

In addition to the roster of UFC fighters, heavyweight boxers Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are also set to be featured in the game.

According to the release, “players who pre-order the game now will get boxers Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, along with a Backyard Customization Pack and Kumite Customization Pack containing cosmetic items. Additional benefits± are available for players who purchase UFC 4 through an in-game tile in UFC 3 or UFC 2, including 10% off UFC 4, martial arts legend Bruce Lee and 500 UFC points.”

EA Sports UFC 4 Roster

The complete roster of fighters has not yet been announced. However, Brian Mazique noted for Forbes the following:

“Based on screenshots and the trailer we’ve seen we know cover athletes Masvidal, Adesanya, Daniel Cormier (he also replaces Joe Rogan as the color commentator), Weili Zhang, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Rose Namajunas, Francis Ngannou, Conor McGregor, Fury, Joshua, Lee, Nate Diaz, Dustin Poirier, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Valentina Shevchenko, Yoel Romero, Jacare Souza, Ben Askren, Jose Aldo, Brad Tavares, Kelvin Gastelum, and more.”

You can find out more information about the new game via its official website.

