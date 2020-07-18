Kyle Hadala Pleads Not Guilty for Attacking Eagles’ Dallas Goedert

The man accused of sucker-punching Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge, according to NJ Advance Media.

Kyle Hadala was arrested on June 20 after a video went viral showing him attacking the NFL star in a bar in Aberdeen, South Dakota. On the first glimpse, it looked like the 29-year-old Florida native was unprovoked but there may be more to the story.

He claimed that Goedert was “extremely aggressive and disrespectful” while messing with the jukebox on the evening in question. The end result saw Hadala slug Goedert in the face and knock him unconscious before ultimately sending the tight end to the emergency room.

“They picked out my smaller colleague from the group, got in his face, and made very threatening remarks toward his personal well-being,” Hadala told TMZ. “Then one of his crew told my other colleague, and I quote, ‘You’re just a fat f–king p–sy. I’ll beat the s–t out of you.’”

In the aftermath, Hadala has requested a court trial and his next court date is Sept. 30, according to Ernest Thompson, chief deputy state’s attorney for Brown County. He is the only person charged with a crime stemming from the incident.

This is the video of Dallas Goedert getting suckered punched in Aberdeen, SD. Source is one of my best friends in college's (South Dakota School of Minesand Technology) BIL who knows the bar owner.@RapSheet @AdamSchefter @nflnetwork @richeisen pic.twitter.com/v0hMeMsKz5 — #NoJusticeNoPeace ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@SamStompy) June 21, 2020

Man Charged with Simple Assault in Attack

Hadala was arrested and charged with simple assault on June 20, according to police. Goedert was having dinner with his family at the Zoo Bar in Aberdeen, South Dakota when the attack happened. The Aberdeen police department revealed his name is Kyle Douglas Hadala and they responded to a call at 1:07 a.m.

Goedert was rushed to Avera St. Lukes Hospital after being knocked “unconscious” from his bar stool. He was treated and released with no injuries, although his pride was reportedly hurt. Hadala was in South Dakota for work and had been previously arrested in his home state in 2008 where he was charged with DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Trying again without the typo: A Sarasota, Fla., man, 29-year-old Kyle Douglas Hadala, has been charged with simple assault in the incident in which Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert apparently was sucker-punched, around 1 a.m. Saturday in Aberdeen, S.D., police said. — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) June 22, 2020

Goedert is a star in the making and his name has been generating buzz as a possible long-term replacement for starter Zach Ertz. The 25-year-old appeared in 15 games last season and made 58 catches for 607 yards and five touchdowns. He played on 66.15-percent of the team’s offensive snaps in 2019 and formed one of the most productive “12 personnel” units in the NFL.

According to the Mitchell Republic, the incident occurred at the Zoo Bar in Aberdeen, South Dakota, early Saturday around 1 a.m. Police were called to the scene because of reports that “people [were] busting glasses and have busted heads,” per NJ Advance Media, and a suspect was arrested following the incident.

UPDATE: Mugshot Photo of Kyle Douglas Hadala, the man who sucker-punched Dallas Goedert at a SD bar. He has been charged with simple assault (misdemeanor) and has a court date of July 10th. Hadala, 29, native of Saratosa, FL, works as a cars salesman at Wilde Lexus of Saratosa. pic.twitter.com/5N1gWI0RMR — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) June 23, 2020

The former car salesman seemed to be living his best life before the fight. He had just been married, per LinkedIn, and bought a home. Ironically, Hadala was “looking to possibly find a new career.”

