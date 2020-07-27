Eagles’ K’Von Wallace Puts All Other Rookie Safeties on Notice

Ten safeties were drafted before K’Von Wallace at the 2020 NFL draft. The Eagles rookie just put every single one of them on notice.

Wallace, who was selected 127th overall by the Eagles in the fourth round, has been a must-follow on social media as he has totally embraced the Philadelphia fan base, culture, and history. His well-known connection to Brian Dawkins — the best safety in franchise history, arguably their greatest player — has given Wallace instant street credibility and maybe some undue pressure. Either way, the kid gets his new adopted city.

On Sunday, the former Clemson standout took to Twitter to declare war on all those safeties picked before him in April. Here they are, in draft order: Xavier McKinney (Giants), Kyle Dugger (Patriots), Grant Delpit (Browns), Antoine Winfield (Buccaneers), Jeremy Chinn (Panthers), Ashtyn Davis (Jets), Brandon Jones (Dolphins), Julian Blackmon (Colts), Tanner Muse (Raiders), and Terrell Burgess (Rams).

That’s right, he is feeling a bit slighted and intends to take it out on the league. Wallace wrote: “All y’all who was picked before… Face with look of triumphFace with look of triumphFace with look of triumph I’m on y’all a**.” Remember, Eagles fans were clamoring for Jamal Adams in a trade. Philly will likely start training camp with six safeties on the roster: Wallace, Rodney McLeod, Jalen Mills, Will Parks, Rudy Ford, Marcus Epps.

All y’all who was picked before… 😤😤😤 I’m on y’all a** — #KMasterLock™$$ (@KVonWallace) July 27, 2020

Earlier in the day, Wallace showcased his excitement to be sporting midnight green in a video where he tried on his new Eagles helmet. The 23-year-old has talked about being an Eagles fan since birth and how much he hates the Dallas Cowboys. It’s been a marriage made in football heaven, so far.

I freaking love these fans yo. They go hard for me already. 💚💚💚🦅🦅🦅 — #KMasterLock™$$ (@KVonWallace) July 26, 2020

“I’m a guy that’s hungry. I’m a guy that is a competitor, and I’m going to compete,” Wallace said on draft day. “I’m going to fight you until I get what I want. That’s just the type of guy that I am. I’m a competitor. Everything that I have been through as far as football, I always was successful because of the way I compete.”

Wallace: ‘I’ve Always Hated the F***ing Cowboys’

Wallace has been a source of immense pride for Eagles fans ever since landing in the nest, highlighted by his intense hatred of the Cowboys. Back in May, the rookie told the Flippin’ the Birds podcast that he has been “bleeding green” since birth.

“This is how amazing God is, he always knows … I’ve always hated the f—ing Cowboys,” Wallace told the Flippin’ the Birds podcast. “Seriously, my bad for cursing. I naturally don’t like the Cowboys because I have rivalries with my own family members about the Cowboys. I’ve been bleeding green, they’ve been my favorite colors since I was born.”

Check out the full interview here! https://t.co/lerJRKT17i — Chris Infante (@Infante54) May 16, 2020

In addition to knowing Dawkins, Wallace has made a habit of ingratiating himself to Philly. He got a giant Eagle tattoo after the draft and dropped tons of praise on the Eagles fan base.

“The Eagles fanbase is the best I’ve seen, it’s up there with Clemson,” Wallace said. “Seeing how they supported me even before I got drafted. During the first round, they were telling the coaches to pull the trigger and all these fans were DM’ing me on Instagram saying ‘we can’t wait for you to be an Eagle.’ The fanbase is incredible.”

