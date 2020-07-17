Eagles’ Zach Ertz Throws Shade at Madden NFL 21 Tight Ends

Is Zach Ertz the best tight end in football? The Eagles’ veteran playmaker seemed to indicate he at least deserved to be in the conversation.

Well, if you’re reading into social media posts regarding Madden NFL 21 anyway. Ertz was awarded an overall rating of 90 in the insanely popular video-game title — pretty good considering his sometimes aversion to blocking — but the three-time Pro Bowl player hinted he wanted a higher number. Ertz was ranked No. 4 at the position behind (in order) George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Rob Gronkowski.

The 29-year-old shared a simple “LOL” in response to ESPN’s Adam Schefter who posed the question: “And thoughts here…?” Now Ertz may have been laughing at Gronkowski’s incredibly high rating of 95 (like the rest of Twitter did) — the former Patriots tight end took a year off from football in 2019 before returning with Tampa Bay — or maybe he truly believes that Madden NFL 21 slighted him. Either way, it drew his attention and a funny reaction.

Ertz definitely has a case for being in the top-3 heading into 2020. No one will debate the top spot belonging to Kittle, though.

Wentz Draws Shaky 84 Rating from Madden NFL 21

Earlier in the week, Carson Wentz got somewhat disrespected by the programmers at Madden NFL 21 when they put him as the No. 10 best quarterback in the game with an overall rating of 84. He was preceded on the list (in order) by Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Lamar Jackson, Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan, Deshaun Watson and Dak Prescott.

Just two QBs over a 95. Rodgers outside the 90s club. Here are the top 10 Madden QB ratings. Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/EkAeCYawiz — ESPN (@espn) July 13, 2020

Prescott gets a slight overall edge because his speed rating his higher than Wentz. Still, it’s arguable that Wentz could easily be in the top-6 conversation. Jackson is the cover boy for the video game so it’s a bit surprising that he’s not the top overall player. Then again, Mahomes is Mahomes — and that means both generational and ridiculously, ridiculously good.

Ertz Rolls Out Coaching & Mentoring Program

Meanwhile, Ertz rolled out an innovative new coaching and mentoring program called Team Protege.

The Eagles tight end will virtually work with a select number of high school and college football players and deliver 1-on-1 training. It’s a novel idea meant to strengthen the country’s student-athletes and prepare them for the next level.

“I sat in on a Stanford business school class this offseason and being in that environment again pushed me to think outside of the box and how I could give back during this unprecedented time,” Ertz said on Twitter. “I was taking the class over Zoom so why couldn’t I be the one teaching kids through an online platform, so I developed Team Protege.”

I am excited to announce the launch of @TeamProtege ✊🏼 After working with some of the best coaches in football including All-Pro TE Brent Jones during my high school career, I am looking forward to impacting the next generation of football talent. pic.twitter.com/tlIso1QwgO — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) July 9, 2020

The program is free for any student-athlete wanting to better himself or herself. Prospective participants must perform a “service challenge” for which Ertz will pick a winner. The first one entails “writing a letter of appreciation to a loved one and telling them how much you appreciate them.”

