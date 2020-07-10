Eminem Rips Saints QB Drew Brees in New Song

Eminem slammed New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees in his new song with Kid Cudi, “The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady,” released on July 10. The rapper, also known as Marshall Mathers, presumably took issue with comments Brees made about the national anthem, originally saying it was disrespectful for NFL players to kneel during the anthem to protest police brutality.

Still, the initial comment didn’t sit well with Em, it seems, with him taking aim at the quarterback at the 1:50-minute mark of the song. He raps: “I had hoop dreams, now I shoot threes. Got a lil’ green, but I don’t do weed. Purp nor lean, that’s Tunechi. That’s New Orleans, F*** Drew Brees.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Brees Said The American Flag Reminds Him of His Family Fighting in WWII

As cities across the U.S. protested police brutality in June following the wake of George Floyd’s death, Brees reiterated his stance when it came to taking a knee. “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” Brees said, as noted by the New York Times. Brees defended the claim, saying the American flag reminds him of his grandfathers who fought in World War II.

“And is everything right with our country right now?” Brees continued. “No. It’s not. We still have a long way to go. But I think what you do by standing there and showing respect to the flag with your hand over your heart, is it shows unity. It shows that we are all in this together. We can all do better. And that we are all part of the solution.”

Following a swift backlash, Brees later walked back his earlier comments and issued an apology via Instagram. “In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused,” he said. “Those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that somehow I am an enemy.”

Brees said he “missed the mark” with his comments. “I stand with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and support the creation of real policy change that will make a difference,” he said.

Eminem Also Slammed People Who Refuse to Wear Masks

In the same song, the rapper also attacked people who refuse to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic. There are more than 3 million coronavirus cases in the U.S., which is nearly one-quarter of the world’s total, USA Today reported. Public health officials globally have said wearing masks could help stop the spread of the virus.

“Don’t wanna wear a mask and they’re just scoffing,” he spits. “And that’s how you end up catching the s— off ’em / I just used the same basket as you shopping / Now I’m in a f——‘ casket from you coughin’.”

Eminem finished the song by paying homage to Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, two black men killed by police officers: “How the f— is it that so many cops are dirty? (huh?) Stop, man, please, officer, I’m sorry / But I can’t breathe when I got you on top of me / Your g—— knee’s on my carotid artery.”

READ NEXT: Drew Brees Fires Strong Response to Donald Trump