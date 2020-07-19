Giannis Stays Close to His Roots and Feels Comfortable in the Bubble

The complaints of several NBA stars about their accommodations inside the NBA bubble in Orlando are one of the big talking points leading up to the restart of the regular season. Yet there have been players that have put the situation into perspective and not allowed it to affect them.

One of those that have seemed to not have been bothered by the situation is Bucks star Giannis Antentokounmpo. The “Greek Freak” stayed very true to his roots and maintains the journey that he experienced as a kid ingrained in his being. One of four Athenian-born sons of Nigerian immigrants, the All-Star center recalled his childhood while addressing the media.

Giannis, who celebrated his older brother Thanasis’ 28th birthday inside the bubble talked about growing up with his four brothers and his parents in an apartment that was smaller than the one that he currently finds himself staying in.

“Now my situation, I’m extremely blessed,” said Antetokounmpo . “I cannot complain. Obviously, it doesn’t matter where you are in life, there’s always something to complain (about). There’s always a problem or issue, but I try to kind of not focus on that.