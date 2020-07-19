Giannis Stays Close to His Roots and Feels Comfortable in the Bubble

Getty
Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks in action on February 24, 2020 in Washington, DC.
The complaints of several NBA stars about their accommodations inside the NBA bubble in Orlando are one of the big talking points leading up to the restart of the regular season. Yet there have been players that have put the situation into perspective and not allowed it to affect them.
One of those that have seemed to not have been bothered by the situation is Bucks star Giannis Antentokounmpo. The “Greek Freak” stayed very true to his roots and maintains the journey that he experienced as a kid ingrained in his being. One of four Athenian-born sons of Nigerian immigrants, the All-Star center recalled his childhood while addressing the media.
Giannis, who celebrated his older brother Thanasis’ 28th birthday inside the bubble talked about growing up with his four brothers and his parents in an apartment that was smaller than the one that he currently finds himself staying in.
“Now my situation, I’m extremely blessed,” said Antetokounmpo . “I cannot complain. Obviously, it doesn’t matter where you are in life, there’s always something to complain (about). There’s always a problem or issue, but I try to kind of not focus on that.
Giannis is expected to win his second consecutive MVP award and many teams are slowly preparing to see if they can land him when the free agency period begins next year, but he is aware that he needs to stay focused on the task at hand, yet he is quite aware of where he was before he was a star. In his eyes it has helped him also stay grounded throughout his career.
“As I said, my apartment in Greece when I was younger with my four brothers was way smaller than the suite I have here in the hotel. So, you know, I’m just kind of trying to enjoy the moment.”
The Bucks, just like every team in the NBA have the large majority of their players in the camp ad they begin the scrimmage portion of their preparation. Most players have also cleared the quarantine phase and are now are now residing at one of the three luxury accommodations reserved exclusively for the teams.
For teams like the Bucks, their stay in Central Florida could be as long as October depending on how far they advance in the NBA Playoffs as the latest possible date for Game 7 of the NBA Finals would be the 13th. That first step will be taken on July 31 when they face the Boston Celtics.
“This is something special,” Antetokounmpo added. “Hopefully this pandemic never happens again so we never come back to campus. But at the end of the day, it’s a part of history.
Prior to leaving Milwaukee, the 25-year-old emphasized how difficult the road to the title was going to be due to the circumstances and mentioned that the team with most mental toughness was going to prevail in this format.
“Just being able to be here, participate in this, I’m just trying to be in the moment, try to enjoy every moment, try to enjoy basketball. I’m happy to be back playing basketball, something that I love doing, so there’s nothing really to complain about.”