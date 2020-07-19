NBA Hall of Famer Grant Hill: “Kobe Bryant Didn’t Have a Weakness” [LOOK]

Grant Hill had the most insightful things to say about Kobe Bryant on a recent episode of the Opinionated 7 Footers Podcast.

“Kobe Bryant was the toughest to guard,” Hill told the show’s hosts Ryan Hollins and Brendan Haywood.

“And I had to guard Melo, LeBron and all the wings. Kobe didnt have a weakness.”

The 13th pick in the 1996 NBA Draft out of Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, Bryant played all 20 seasons of his NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Guided by head coach Phil Jackson, Bryant won five NBA championships with the Lakers, where he played alongside the likes of Shaquille O’Neal, Metta World Peace, Pau Gasol and Lamar Odom.

Bryant is fourth on the NBA’s career scoring list, registering 33,643 points.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP award winner was the NBA’s regular-season MVP in 2008 and also has the distinction of being named an 18-time NBA All-Star.

He’s also a four-time NBA All-Star MVP, two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist, an NBA Slam Dunk Champion, 11-time All-NBA First Team recipient, two-time NBA scoring champion and wore numbers 8 and 24, both of which were retired by the Los Angeles Lakers organization.

On January 26, Bryant died in a helicopter crash that took the lives of nine people, including his daughter, Gigi. His death happened the day after LeBron James passed Bryant on the NBA’s all-time scoring list in a game against Philadelphia.

During his career 19-year career, Hill was named to the NBA All-Star team on seven different occasions and was named Co-Rookie of the Year after the completion of the 1994-95 season alongside Jason Kidd. He also won two National Champions in college at Duke.

Hill’s insight on players is worth every inch of credibility. Last year I shared with Hill how I thought he was LeBron James before LeBron James. The two are triple double threats and play the point forward role to perfection.

“I think the way we approach the game, the versatility, the role, leading the team in points, rebounds, and assists were similar,” Hill told me.

“We’re big guys handling the ball, point forward, impacting the game in a number of ways. “Even though he’s done it for a longer period of time, I do see some similarities.”

This season, LeBron James is averaging 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 10.6 assists per contest for a Lakers squad that sits at 49-14 and in first place in the NBA’s Western Conference standings.

Grant Hill averaged 16.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game in 1026 games and was named to five All-NBA teams.