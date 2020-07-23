Hammon To Serve As Spurs Head Coach in Exhibition Opener

Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs seem to be at the vanguard of inclusion and promotion. Based on the amount of head coaches in the NBA and in Europe with Ettore Messina, Popovich’s coaching tree is growing at a rapid pace.

Once again, the Spurs legendary coach decided to give one of his top assistants the possibility of coaching the team. On Thursday, NY Times writer Mark Stein confirmed that Becky Hammon would take over the team in their exhibition opener against the Milwaukee Bucks in Orlando.

The 43-year-old will have the opportunity to showcase her talents in front of a national audience while Popovich steps aside and will serve as one of her assistants for the evening. The purpose of this is for “Pop” to give his assistants a chance to coach exhibition games. Another assistant that might have a chance in the near future would be legendary Spurs center, Tim Duncan. The five-time NBA champion currently is not with the team and finds himself working with LaMarcus Aldridge back in San Antonio.

The Spurs have designated Becky Hammon as their head coach in today's scrimmage against Milwaukee … with a masked Gregg Popovich serving as her assistant — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 23, 2020

Hammon expressed a desire for the New York Knicks job after David Fizdale was relieved of his duties back in January.

The former guard from Colorado State finds herself as one of the rising stars in the coaching fraternity and could be one of the next assistants to be given a shot at one of the soon-to-be-open positions at the end of this season.

Becky Hammon Top 10 Career PlaysCheck out the 10 best career plays from one of the best guards to play in the WNBA, San Antonio Stars guard Becky Hammon 2014-08-15T14:12:07Z

Hammon will have to deal with injuries as well as seeing how many minutes players will have in this game. In addition to Aldridge, Trey Lyles is out due to a case of appendicitis.

In addition to getting the team up to speed and ready to go for the remainder of the regular season, Hammmon will look to maintain coach Popovich’s objective of using this stretch as “developmental” as they prepare for their game against Sacramento on July 31.

San Antonio (27-36) find themselves in 12th place in the west, just half a game behind Portland for the last play-in spot.

After retiring as a player in 2014, the Rapid City native began to sink her teeth in the coaching profession. Her knack for the profession made her quickly catch the attention of various individuals that the Spurs used her as an advisor. As she became more involved with the team, she eventually joined the team’s coaching staff in 2014.

Eventually, she would end up blazing quite an impressive trail by being the first woman to coach in the NBA Summer League with the league-winning Spurs. She would also make history as she was part of an NBA All-Star Game as an assistant.