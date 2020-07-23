‘I Would Take TJ Watt Over His Brother JJ’: NFL Analyst

“When I heard that Watt had a Madden rating of 98, I thought that was pretty appropriate,” offered NFL.com writer Adam Rank. “But I nearly shot Diet Pepsi through my nose when I realized the Watt [brother] with the super-high rating was actually J.J. Watt,” said Rank in his article on the Ten most egregiously off-base player ratings in Madden NFL 21.

Rank isn’t the only one who is incredulous that Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt received a Madden rating of just 86. Even the Steelers’ social media team couldn’t resist trolling Madden, asking followers “Watt’s wrong?” (with Madden’s list of the NFL’s top ten pass rushers), and advising Madden that the list “needs some edits Tuitt.” The latter quip is, of course, a reference to Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt, a dominant player in his own right.

T.J. Watt vs. J.J. Watt

Rank helpfully points out that J.J. Watt is now 31 years old and has missed 32 games over the past four seasons. He also notes that his brother T.J. not only had 14.5 sacks last year, “he helped the Steelers hang around as contenders last year despite the revolving door at quarterback.”

“T.J. should be in the 90s at least, and—I hate to say this—I would take him over his brother,” concludes Rank.

T.J. Watt doesn’t seem to be bothered by the disrespect from Madden, but other Steelers players have taken to social media to question their Madden ratings, including Chase Claypool.

Steelers Outline Safety Protocols for Heinz Field

In other news, the Steelers sent season ticket holders an e-mail on Wednesday that reveals the measures the team plans to implement if and when fans are permitted to attend games at Heinz Field this season.

Safety will be enhanced through:

– Touchless restroom facilities

– Contactless payment options at concession stands

– Installation of sanitizing stations

The team also referenced mobile ticketing procedures that will enable both the easy transfer of tickets, as well as the receipt of information related to health and safety measures.

It appears that the team is still looking for season ticket holders who want to give up their tickets this season—in exchange for a full refund, of course. That suggests that there are still many, many more season ticket holders who want to attend games than the Steelers expect they can accommodate this year.

Also New at Heinz Field: Solar Panels

Finally, one other change that Steelers fans may notice at Heinz Field this season is the addition of solar panels, which were installed this spring. Going forward the team expects to realize significant savings in terms of energy costs while also reducing the stadium’s carbon footprint.

Steelers training camp is scheduled to be held at Heinz Field. Veteran players are expected to report to camp on July 28, while rookies, quarterbacks and injured players will be on hand sooner.

