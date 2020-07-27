Ja Morant Surprises His Mother With Special Gift

Being in a bubble does not mean that one is automatically disconnected from the rest of the world. It also does not mean that you are not going to be able to show your appreciation towards the ones you love.

The Memphis Grizzlies star rookie took a moment to disconnect from the rigors of his preparation and the isolation from his family to share a moment that was very special and he planned for quite a while.

On Monday, the 20-year-old surprised his mother with a brand new car.

Morant’s Gift To His Mother

Morant posted on his Instagram Stories a series of videos that. In the first video, Morant added the caption “got you dat car you wanted, I love you my queen”.

The video showed his mother walking out of their house and, much to her surprise, there is a brand new Audi A8. Her reaction was pure gold and she danced with joy and appreciation.

His mother was important in his career as she was one of those that kept him positive in very difficult times while he developed as a youngster.

Morant brought his parents and siblings to live in his house in an effort to keep himself focused on his career.

This was not the first time that the South Carolina native gave a car to one of his family members. Two weeks ago, Morant gave his father a Mercedez-Benz just before he went to Orlando to join his team.

Ja always spoke highly of his father as he basically gave up his basketball career for his family. During his playing days, Tee Morant gave up the possibility of a playing career overseas after he found out that his wife was pregnant with Ja.

Tee was extremely supportive of his son’s aspirations and helped raise his family by working at a barber shop afterwards. Even during his time at Marquette, his father would mention that his son was the best player in the country.

Rookie of the Year Talk?

The player that many consider one of the leading candidates for this year’s Rookie of the Year award was a solid contributor in helping the Grizzlies stay in the playoff race and his consistent numbers have him looking as one of the future stars of the league and one to watch when the season restarts in a few days.

The former Murray State standout worked very hardduring his time off. He showed off his gruelin while being involved finding himself in the middle of the Black Lives Matter protests.

In spite of that, Morant’s on-court performance is stellar. The second overall pick last year has so far fulfilled his promise and the two-year, $17.8 million that the Grizzlies invested in him have so far paid off.

Morant averaged 17.6 points and 6.9 assists a game, making him a candidate for Rookie of The Year, award he would be competing with Zion Williamson for.

The Grizzlies look to maintain their position in the playoff race when they start the season up again on Friday when they face the Portland Trail Blazers.