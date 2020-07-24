Jimmy Butler ‘Croons’ In Latest Commercial

Jimmy Butler quickly became a fan favorite in South Florida this season. His intensity and infectious enthusiasm made him a player that the Miami Heat fans have warmed up to. It also helps that the Heat had one of the best turnarounds of the past year as they went from a mediocre lottery team to one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

Butler fit hand-in-glove with the “Heat Culture” and is known for his no-nonsense approach to the game.

There was a different approach by the All-Star shooting guard as he is the star in the latest Michelob commercial that celebrates the return of the NBA regular season.

Michelob Commercial

In this promotion, the former Philadelphia 76er appears at his home packing up en route to the NBA bubble. While he does this he jams to the tune of Hall and Oates’ hit “You Make My Dreams”,song that ended up at number five in the Billboard Hot 100 back in 1981.

i can finally add singer to my bio, thanks @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/0x0z7i9A0v — Jimmy Butler (@JimmyButler) July 23, 2020

Jimmy made headlines last week after Disney security were sent to his apartment after guests complained about him “practicing” inside and dribbling a basketball for an extended period of time.

This incident generated a chuckle from Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra.

“That’s why I love Jimmy,” said Spoelstra in a press conference last week when he was talking about his player’s work ethic.

More Serious Content

Butler is also very vocal on the social justice end. On Friday, the Heat released a voiceover that he did where he talks about “Living in Fear”

In this video he talks about what it means to be “Black in America”. This powerful 30-second video talks about Black people not being sure whether they will come home safe. He also states that being at home is not a guarantee of being safe. He then talked about how we should all stand against this and find justice.

Butler played 11 minutes in the Heat’s 104-98 win over Sacramento in Orlando. It was a good restart for him and his team as he looks to continue a season where he was solid in every facet of the game.

In 54 games played, the Texas native leads the team with 20.6 points and 6.1 assists per game in addition to averaging 6.6 rebounds this season.

Miami now get ready for their second exhibition game when they face Utah on Saturday and then Memphis on Tuesday before they kickoff the regular season against the Denver Nuggets on August 1st in Orlando.