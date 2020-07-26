Joe Rogan Moving, UFC Commentator Says: ‘I’m Out of Here’

Popular podcaster, comedian and UFC commentator Joe Rogan recently announced that he was moving from Los Angeles to Texas. On July 24’s episode No. 1514 of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan spoke with Joe De Sena, a New York Times best-selling author and the CEO of Spartan Race. During their conversation, De Sena asked Rogan if he was moving. Rogan replied, “I’m out of here.”

De Sena then asked Rogan when he was leaving, and the popular podcaster answered: “Soon.”

“I’m going to go to Texas,” Rogan continued. “I just want to go somewhere in the center of the country, somewhere where it’s easy to travel to both places and somewhere where you have a little bit more freedom.”

The UFC color commentator continued:

Also, I think that where we live right here in Los Angeles is overcrowded. I think most of the time it’s not a problem. But I think it’s exposing the fact that it’s a real issue when you look at the number of people that are catching [COVID-19] because of this overpopulation issue. When you look at the traffic, you look at the economic despair, when you look at the homelessness problem that has accelerated radically over the last [10 years], I think there are too many people here.

Rogan doesn’t believe that Los Angeles is “manageable.” He said, “I think every Mayor does a s*** job of doing it because I don’t think anybody can do a great job of it. I think there are certain things you’re going to have to deal with when you have a population of whatever the f*** LA is — 20 million-plus people.

Rogan didn’t reveal where in Texas he planned on moving to, but he said he had “ideas.” He also confirmed that his longtime podcast producer Jamie Vernon would be moving to Texas with him.

He also said that he would have more opportunity to perform standup comedy in Texas as the COVID-19 regulations are less restrictive there compared to Los Angeles.

Joe Rogan Is Not Taking Part in the New EA UFC Game

Gamers will not hear Rogan as a color commentator in the upcoming mixed martial arts game EA UFC 4. Rogan has done voiceover work for many UFC games in the past, however he decided to not take part in the newest installment of the EA UFC franchise.

In an interview with Game Rant, EA UFC 4 creative director Brian Hayes said that Rogan “hates” doing voiceover work.

Hayes said, “He was open with us from the very beginning that he hated his experience of doing voiceover on previous iterations of other UFC games, and things were no different for us. He hated doing voiceover on these games as well. That has nothing to do with us in particular, or, you know, our games versus other games. He just does not like sitting in a booth reading lines for hours at a time.”

EA UFC 4 is scheduled to release on August 14, 2020, for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Watch the official gameplay trailer below:

