Joe Rogan Refused ‘Mind-Numbing’ UFC Gig: ‘He Hated It’

Gamers will not hear UFC color commentator Joe Rogan while playing EA UFC 4. Rogan, whose voice has been heard on many prior UFC games, did not want to take part in the video game as he “hated” the experience of doing voiceover work.

UFC 4 creative director Brian Hayes spoke with Game Rant about Rogan’s absence. “He hasn’t been shy about saying this on his own podcast; like, he hates doing it.”

“He was open with us from the very beginning that he hated his experience of doing voiceover on previous iterations of other UFC games, and things were no different for us,” Hayes said. “He hated doing voiceover on these games as well. That has nothing to do with us in particular, or, you know, our games versus other games. He just does not like sitting in a booth reading lines for hours at a time.”

In an interview with Game Spot, Hayes said, “If you’re not a person that [can] mentally get into that space, then I can see how it could be a very, you know, challenging, potentially mind-numbing experience for a certain type of individual.”

Fans will just have to tune in to United States UFC pay-per-view events to get their fix of Rogan calling the action. For EA UFC 4, gamers will enjoy the voices of play-by-play commentator Jon Anik and former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion and color commentator Daniel Cormier.

EA UFC 4 is set to release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in August.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Rogan Was Also Noticeably Missing From UFC 251 on Yas Island

Some fans were confused as to why Rogan wasn’t working as a color commentator for UFC 251 on July 11. The event took place on “Fight Island,” which is located on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Rogan does not work international events, even if it is a major pay-per-view.

August 15’s UFC 252 is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, and fans should expect to have Rogan back on their screens for that.

See the results of UFC 251 below:

Main Card

Kamaru Usman def. Jorge Masvidal via Unanimous Decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46)

Alexander Volkanovski def. Max Holloway via Split-Decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47)

Petr Yan def. Jose Aldo via Fifth-Round TKO

Rose Namajunas def. Jessica Andrade via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Amanda Ribas def. Paige VanZant Via First-Round Armbar

Preliminary Card

Jiri Prochazka def. Volkan Oezdemir via Second-Round KO

Muslim Salikhov def. Elizeu Zaleski via Split Decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

Makwan Amirkhani def. Danny Henry via First-Round Anaconda Choke

Leonardo Santos def. Roman Bogatov via Unanimous Decision (29-26, 29-26, 29-26)

Early Preliminary Card

Marcin Tybura def. Maxim Grishin via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Raulian Paiva def. Zhalgas Zhumagulov via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Karol Rosa def. Vanessa Melo via Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Davey Grant def. Martin Day via Third-Round KO

READ NEXT: Nate & Nick Diaz Taunt Conor McGregor for Smoking in Video [LOOK]