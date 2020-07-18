Lakers Center Dwight Howard Reveals Why Wants To Choke 76ers’ Joel Embiid

Los Angeles Lakers big man, Dwight Howard doesn’t like flopping and apparently Philadephia 76ers forward, Joel Embiid does just that.

Dwight Howard: "Joel Embiid makes you want to choke him because he flops so much." — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) July 18, 2020

And that frustrates Howard.

“Joel Embiid makes you want to choke him because he flops so much,” Dwight Howard said while on Instagram Live yesterday.

After Howard made that statement, The Athletic’s Michael Lee weighed in on Howard’s assessment via Twitter stating: “That’s funny. Because I remember Joel Embiid fouled out Dwight Howard, using the same move three plays in a row when Dwight was in Charlotte. Joel told me he couldn’t believe Dwight kept falling for his pump fake. Said he asked him, “You stupid or what?”

The NBA will resume play on July 30 at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Howard’s Lakers and Embiid’s Sixers are both participants.

22 NBA Teams will compete to fill the league’s 16-NBA playoff spots in both the NBA’s Eastern and Western Conferences with the NBA Finals expected to finish no later than October 13.

Joel Embiid is fresh off a season in which he averaged career-best marks in points (27.5), rebounds (13.6) and assists (3.7) per game. While his numbers are down slightly this year, they’re still good for the second-best of his career.

Through 44 games, Embiid averaged 23.4 points, 11.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. Arguably the most impressive part is that he’s playing just 30.2 minutes per game, down from 33.7 last year.

With the Sixers currently sitting as the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, tied with the Indiana Pacers for No. 5, they’re within striking distance of the No. 4 seed Miami Heat. Entering the restart, Philly sits two games back of Miami and 4.5 games of the No. 3 seed Boston Celtics.

“All I want is to stay healthy, stay safe, keep the people around me safe,” Joel Embiid said last week.

“I want to be sure that I can leave for a long time and not have any sort of, I don’t know, consequences for the future.”

Now in his second stint with the Los Angeles Lakers this season, Dwight Howard, 34, is averaging 7.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per contest for the purple and gold.

An 8-time NBA All-Star, Howard was the first pick in the 2004 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic. Howard, an Olympic gold medalist, made a trip to the 2009 NBA Finals where the Magic were defeated by the Kobe Bryant-led Lakers.

A five-time All-Defensive Team member, Howard has won the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year Award three times, and he’s also an NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner.

Howard signed with the Lakers via free agency last summer after a freak injury to DeMarcus Cousins made a roster spot available.