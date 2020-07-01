JR Smith Hints at Los Angeles Lakers Jersey Number via Instagram [LOOK]

What number will JR Smith wear once he officially becomes a member of the Los Angeles Lakers?

The answer to that question may be found on Smith’s Instagram account.

Earlier on Tuesday Smith posted a message that read: “Don’t assume you know me by what you heard; I grow daily. Your messenger might have outdated information.”

The caption in the post read: #21 followed by emojis.

Smith, 34, regularly posts meaningful quotes and tributes to his friends and family via IG and it’s likely that that could be your answer.

The 18th pick in the 2004 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Hornets by way of St. Benedict’s Preparatory High School in Newark, New Jersey, Smith has worn a multitude of uniform numbers throughout his NBA career.

The last one that he wore was No. 5 when he was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Currently, that number is taken by Lakers rookie Talen Horton-Tucker.

The NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year during the 2012-13 NBA season also wore Nos. 1 and 23 earlier in his career during his time with the Denver Nuggets. Both numbers are currently taken by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and LeBron James respectively.

During his time with the New York Knicks, Smith wore No. 8. In Los Angeles, that number belonged to late great Kobe Bryant. Bryant’s No. 24 is also retired.

JR Smith’s original Lakers workout was pushed back because of other factors surrounding the Lakers at the time. I was told that at Lakers/Sixers the day before a tragic day in #Lakernation. Workout doesn’t guarantee roster spot. My original report : https://t.co/0JioYRVb7H pic.twitter.com/H4Aojdfi0W — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) February 6, 2020

A native of Lakewood, New Jersey, Smith last played NBA basketball on November 19, 2018 as a member of the Clevelnd Cavaliers in a game against the Detroit Pistons.

At that point, the Cavs were 2-13 and Smith logged just six minutes of play.

A member of the Cavaliers’ 2016 NBA Championship team alongside LeBron James, Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving, only played 11 games during the 2018-19 NBA season.

The Cavs granted Smith a leave of absence after voicing concerns about the direction of that team.

Cleveland searched for a trade partner during his leave of absence with no suitors.

JR Smith Scheduled for Workout with Los Angeles Lakers I’m told: https://t.co/2GvURgyMUF The NBA free agent only played 11 games last season. Workout does NOT mean signing. My latest via @heavysan. pic.twitter.com/puE9fhEU51 — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) January 26, 2020

A career 37.3% 3-point shooter, Smith and the Lakers have been tied together for some time.

With career averages of 12.5 points per game, sources within the Lakers organization expressed a desire for Smith to play in Los Angeles as far back as January; which he got. The Lakers opted to sign Dion Waiters instead.

Sitting in first place with a 49-14 record in the NBA’s Western Conference standings, Smith will be an asset for the Lakers with Avery Bradley opting to sit out for the NBA’s resume that begins on July 30 at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.