13 Best Kangaroo Shoes for Exercise and Fun

Available in black and pink or black on black, there’s no doubt that the Kangoo Jumps XR3 Special Edition set is one of the best-looking kangaroo shoes out there. The set promises to reduce the impact on your joints and muscles by up to 80% when jumping or running while using them. Thus ensuring that your daily workouts will have less of a wear and tear effect on your overall body health.

These jump shoes tout the ability to burn twice as many calories in half the time when exercising. Making them more efficient for cardio than typical running exercises would be. Usage promotes an improvement toward your core stability, posture, and overall balance. And because they come in a wide range of sizes, you can order a pair for folks of all ages and fitness levels.