13 Best Kangaroo Shoes for Exercise and Fun

Ready to take your daily exercise regimen to the next level? With a pair of kangaroo shoes, you and your children can burn calories, build strength, and have an awesome time outdoors or in. All while reducing stress on your joints and muscles by up to 80%! There are a variety of styles, sizes, and designs to choose from, so browse through our Best Kangaroo Shoes list and find the right pair for you.
Available in black and pink or black on black, there’s no doubt that the Kangoo Jumps XR3 Special Edition set is one of the best-looking kangaroo shoes out there. The set promises to reduce the impact on your joints and muscles by up to 80% when jumping or running while using them. Thus ensuring that your daily workouts will have less of a wear and tear effect on your overall body health.
These jump shoes tout the ability to burn twice as many calories in half the time when exercising. Making them more efficient for cardio than typical running exercises would be. Usage promotes an improvement toward your core stability, posture, and overall balance. And because they come in a wide range of sizes, you can order a pair for folks of all ages and fitness levels.
-
The Kangoo Jumps XR3 White Edition is essentially the same jump shoe as the Special Edition. However, instead of featuring primarily black coloring, the XR3 White Editions touts – you guessed it – white. And it looks absolutely fantastic!
Women will love the white and pink option while the white and black is a super sleek alternative. It also promises to reduce the impact on your joints and muscles by up to 80% when jumping or running while using them. This means that daily workouts will have less wear and tear effects on your overall body health.
These jump shoes tout the ability to burn twice as many calories in half the time when exercising, which is a fantastic trait. Making them more efficient for cardio exercises than typical running routines would be. Usage promotes an improvement toward your core stability, posture, and overall balance. And because they come in a wide range of sizes, you can order a pair for folks of all ages and fitness levels.
-
The Kangoo Jumps XR3 series’ only real downfall is that their designed for users that are under 200-pounds. But don’t fret if you exceed that threshold, as that’s where the Kangoo Jumps Pro-7 Model comes in.
This version is specifically tailored for those that are over that 200-pound bar. These shoes with springs sport Pro Shells and Pro-7 Tension Strings which are designed to accommodate more rigorous and larger athletes. Kangoo promises durability in these jump shoes that will last for years. So order a set of Pro-7’s and get yourself back out there and exercising today.
-
If you or your child are under 110-pounds, the Kangoo Jumps Power Shoes is likely the jump shoe for you. They fit a wide range of tastes with coloring options of silver and blue, titanium and red, or silver and pink. There are numerous sizing options as well to ensure that they fit. And they’re a lot cheaper than their adult counterparts too.
Not much is different other than weight capabilities. The Power Shoes are shoes with springs that promise to burn calories twice as fast. They’ll help to develop a stronger core, better balance, and healthy posture. And they’ll do so while reducing the impact on muscles and joints by up to a whopping 80%.
-
Joyfay’s Unisex Fitness Jump Shoes are a fitting rival to the Kangoo Jumps XR3. These shoes with springs look great in either the red and black or black and blue varieties. And you can order them in a range of sizes for both men and women too.
Using these jump shoes promises to reduce the amount of stress on your muscles and joints while exercising. And they also help to promote better posture, balance, and core strength too. They’re a fun option to get you back outside enjoying cardio. And using them makes it much easier to burn those calories too.
-
Ladies go nuts for these Bounce Boots by Dianna Rojas. The company states that these jump shoes have been “redesigned from the ground up” and that these kangaroo shoes “are simply years ahead of similar models.”
These Bounce Boots sport pro-style liner (affectionately dubbed the Bounce Bootie) to ensure your lower legs and feet are completely comfortable while wearing them. There’s even double thickness around the ankle area so that they won’t experience rubbing or blistering. The top double-latch buckles is safe and secure. And the bottom ratchet buckles promise a snug fit that you can get precisely where you want it.
As for the Bounce Boots’ bands, the company utilizes a patent-pending design of 4 round bands. They state that the round bands serve to act like actual muscle fiber in that they produce a powerful rebounding effect. And they also claim that their bands will last longer than the other kangaroo shoes on the market.
-
The Geospace Air Kicks Anti-Gravity Running Boots makes sizing easy thanks to the Kangaroo shoes touting an adjustable footplate. This large option comes in black and red or turquoise and grey. It can handle weights up to 200-pounds. And spans shoe sizes of Men 7 to 14 or Women 8.5 and up.
The Air Kicks, like the various other shoes with springs, promise to lighten the load on your muscles and joints during workouts. Geospace‘s patented Jumping Jax T-Spring technology is what keeps activity low impact. Thus making it a delight for your ankles, knees, and backs. And it also happens to be a bit lighter on your wallet than some of the other jump shoe options too.
-
Thanks to an adjustable footplate, getting the shoe size of the Geospace Air Kicks Anti-Gravity Running Boots right is as simple as it gets. These pink medium-sized offerings cover youth 4 through 7, women’s 5.5 through 11.5, and men’s 6 through 10.
The Air Kicks, like the various other shoes with springs, promise to lighten the load on your muscles and joints during workouts. Geospace‘s patented Jumping Jax T-Spring technology is what keeps activity low impact. Thus making it a delight for your ankles, knees, and backs. And it also happens to be a bit lighter on your wallet than some of the other jump shoe options too.
-
These Skyrunner Adult Kangaroo Shoes are strikingly different than other jump shoes we have listed. Instead of a band based system that offers support and propulsion, these Skyrunners utilize flat springs that propel you as you walk, jog, run, or just bounce. This makes exercising all the more fun, yet you’re still burning a ton of calories with these jump shoes. Which then directly leads to better development of your core and lower torso muscles.
It’s important that you select the proper size of Skyrunner Kangaroo Shoes as this will directly affect spring strength, so choose carefully when ordering. There are numerous styles too, including yellow, black, and silver colorings. And they’re not just beneficial to your health to use, they’re a ton of fun too!
-
If you’re picking up a set of Skyrunner Adult Kangaroo Shoes, you know that you have to get a set for your kids too. Enter the Skyrunner Kids/Child Youth Kangaroo Shoes. Dramatically cheaper than the adult variety, and obviously designed to fit younger sizes, these shoes with springs propel you as you walk, jog, run, or just bounce. This makes exercising all the more fun, yet you’re still burning a ton of calories with these jump shoes. Which then directly leads to better development of your core and lower torso muscles.
These kangaroo shoes are not just beneficial to your health to use, they’re a ton of fun too! Your kids will assuredly go nuts. But it’s important that you select the proper size of Skyrunner Kangaroo Shoes as this will directly affect spring strength, so choose carefully when ordering.
-
Are your children looking to get a fresh pair of skates? How about surprising them with these awesome 2-in-1 Jump Shoes & Inline Skates. The set pairs the traditional awesomeness of inline skating with the thrilling action of a pair of kangaroo shoes. The 2-in-1 set covers a wide range of sizes. And it’s quick and easy to swap between the inline and jump shoe settings.
The pair’s adaptable t-springs will provide you with the resistance level that right. Promising to reduce stress on joints and muscles by as much as 80%. Whether skating or jumping, the 2-in-1 set is proven to be an amazing exercise alternative. It’s fantastic for cardio, but also serves to promote better posture, work on your core and lower muscles, and burn fat too.
-
With its high tension springs, the HearthSong Indoor/Outdoor Bouncy Jumping Shoes for Kids positions itself as one of the least expensive kangaroo shoes on the market. The pair still has a lot going for it though. It features a hard boot adjustable shell with top and bottom buckles to ensure a proper fit. And the bottom is comprised of non-slip tread that’s safe for the floors of your house.
These shoes with springs provide an excellent outlet for your kids, of course. They aren’t just super fun, they boast many health benefits too. Using them is essentially a wide range workout, as they provide great cardio, balancing, posture, lower leg and core muscle promotion.
-
They aren’t quite as fancy as other children’s models on our list, but if you’re looking for cheap kangaroo shoes for your kids, the Madd Gear Light-Up Boosters Bouncing Boots will get the job done. They’re for use by kids with a max weight around 90-pounds. The triple velcro straps will keep feet snuggly inside the boot. And the boots have padding that should protect ankles from rubbing and blistering.
The blue and green design should be appealing to little ones. There are glowing lights beneath the boots that shine as kids run and hop around. Rubber grip soles promise traction indoors and out. And the jump shoes promote healthy exercise and muscle development while your children are having the time of their lives.