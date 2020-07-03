UFC Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father & Trainer Abdulmanap Dies at 57

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s father and trainer died of COVID-19 complications in a hospital in Moscow on July 3. He was 57.

Abdulmanap suffered from a heart attack after being diagnosed with COVID-19. The legendary MMA trainer then underwent emergency bypass surgery to restore normal blood flow around his body, as reported by RT. Following the procedure, Abdulmanap was twice placed in a medically-induced coma to aid his recovery but died on Friday.

The tragic news of his passing was first announced by Chechen Republic leader and close family friend of Ramzan Kadyrov. Khabib’s father first started not feeling well at the end of April. While staying in his hometown of Russia’s Republic of Dagestan, Abdulmanap was admitted to the hospital where he was initially misdiagnosed and treated for pneumonia-like symptoms.

You can see the joy in Khabib whenever he talks about his father. Without Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, Khabib would've retired from MMA a long time ago when he kept getting injured and kept doing surgeries. #UFC pic.twitter.com/RhjRoVSdV5 — Ben Askren Ghost (@BenAskrenGhost) July 3, 2020

After Abdulmanap symptoms worsened, he was sent to a military hospital in Moscow for treatment where he tested positive for coronavirus. Khabib, 31, declined to be tested for COVID-19, as he wanted doctors to focus on his father.

Abdulmanap is survived by his three children; Khabib, Magomed, and Amina, and multiple grandchildren.

Conor McGregor Initially Called Out Abdulmanap for Exaggerating His Illness to ‘Cover-Up’ for Khabib Backing Out of Fights

Praying for the recovery of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. A man responsible for more World champions, across multiple fighting disciplines, than we even know.

A true martial genius!

Very saddened upon hearing this news tonight.

Praying for the Nurmagomedov family at this time 🙏 https://t.co/OVklQphPgN — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 13, 2020

In June, after Abubakar Nurmagomedov, Khabib’s cousin, made a snide comment to Conor McGregor on Twitter saying, “This is like the Coronavirus. You can’t breathe,” McGregor said in a since-deled tweet of Khabib’s father, “I figured it was all just a cover-up about Abdulmanap. A cover-up to hide the lack of activity and the pulling out of fights and running away. Good luck but remember – Allah sees all!”

However, as Abdulmanap remained intensive care, McGregor sent out a heartfelt tribute to his competitor’s trainer. He tweeted, “Praying for the recovery of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. A man responsible for more World champions, across multiple fighting disciplines, than we even know. A true martial genius! Very saddened upon hearing this news tonight. Praying for the Nurmagomedov family at this time.”

The moment Khabib was crowned Lightweight Champion at #UFC223. Sincere condolences to the Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PX9X4I27Z2 — fightforyourright (@fight4yourrite) July 3, 2020

In October 2019, McGregor was defeated by Khabib at UFC 229 and continued to be unbeaten after he needed to pull out of the fight against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249. Khabib remains 28-0, but he hasn’t fought since September 2019, when he defended his title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242.

Khabib Nurmagomedov: "Parents are everything" RIP Abdulmanap 💔💔pic.twitter.com/pppcAtJnyV — MMA India (@MMAIndiaShow) July 3, 2020

UFC president Dana White also had Khabib’s father in his prayers. On May 13, he said in a statement, “Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is a true martial artist who lives a life of pride, honour and respect. I’m saddened to hear about his current state. My thoughts are with Abdulmanap and the Nurmagomedov family as he continues to fight.”

Khabib Said While His Father was in the Hospital, ‘I Hold His Hand & Ask If He Recognizes Me’



As reported by RT Sport, Khabib said of his ailing father on June 22, “His condition is still serious, he’s still in intensive care. The coronavirus itself is behind him, but the virus has had consequences for his kidneys and his heart. As for the virus, there’s no need to worry, only about the other consequences.”

“I visit him, he recognizes me, but there’s no communication because he’s connected to [medical] devices,” Khabib continued. Every day they let me in, I spend half an hour [with him], I hold his hand. When I ask: ‘Father, do you recognize me?’ He gestures and lets me know.”

Being somebody who has followed Khabibs journey for quite some time, im genuinely upset at the passing of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. The love and bond both father and son had aswel as the immense respect and honour Khabib showed his father is an example for us all to follow pic.twitter.com/I9ckQyIN6y — Umar ibn al-Khattab (@umarkhattab35) July 3, 2020

The undefeated fighter also sent a heartfelt tribute to the doctors taking care of his father. “These are some of the best doctors in the world… I have no concerns [about my father’s care], many thanks to them.”

“In that respect, all’s well. It takes time, because the consequences are very difficult, and the rehabilitation period will be long and tough,” Khabib said.

Twitter Filled With Tributes to Abdulmanap as News of His Death Spread Through the UFC & MMA Community

BREAKING: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father, Abdulmanap, has passed away following a series of COVID-19 complications. Abdulmanap was 57. My sincere and heartfelt condolences go out to the entire Nurmagomedov family and team during this terrible tragedy.#UFC pic.twitter.com/pHQR6d51Qc — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) July 3, 2020

Fans and fellow fighters paid their respects to the legendary coach on Twitter. Marc Goddard tweeted, “Tributes rightfully pouring in for Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. I had many positive & respectful, all be it brief, encounters both in & out of the UFC with him. A lot of respect my way. Condolences to Khabib & all of the family. RIP.”

Sincerest condolences to @TeamKhabib.

RIP Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) July 3, 2020

Coach Kavanagh tweeted, “Very sorry to hear of the passing of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. A genius of combat sports and absolute inspiration to so many up and coming fighters. Sadly only entering his prime of coaching such a loss and tragedy. RIP and best wishes to his family during this difficult time.”

READ NEXT: Nick Cordero Update: ‘They Told Me 4 Times He Won’t Survive,’ Wife Says