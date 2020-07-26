Jamal Adams Gets Called Out by 3-Time Pro Bowler After Seahawks Trade

Not everyone is feeling the blockbuster Seattle Seahawks trade for Jamal Adams as his former New York Jets teammate Le’Veon Bell sounded off on the safety. The running back took to Twitter to subtweet Adams before the two eventually went at it on social media.

“[People] do all the hootin & hollerin to get you brought in, just to leave…lol like people weird yooo, the internet got these dudes doin whatever for attention, even when they tell you s— they don’t believe themselves,” Bell noted.

Prior to the trade, Bell told Hot 97 New York that he believed Adams would be on the Jets roster when the season started.

“I think he wants to be [with the Jets], I just think he wants to get paid,” Bell explained, per ESPN. “I think he’s in the same situation I was three years ago. He’s a young player. He’s been at the top of the game, playing at a high level and feels like, ‘Dang, I just want to get compensated.’”

Part of Bell’s frustration is Adams is one of the key players who recruited the running back to sign with the Jets in 2019. There appeared to be a perception that the duo would be long-term teammates but that is no longer the case.

“Jamal did his thing recruiting,” Bell told SNY.TV after signing with the Jets. “He was on my line constantly … texting me, tweeting me … Instagram … everything. … that somebody wanted me that much … a team wanted me that much. So, I’m glad to be here. He’s definitely a huge part. He made it happen. You got to give him a lot of credit.”

Adams to Bell: ‘See You Week 14’

Adams retweeted Bell’s comments and essentially circled the Jets-Seahawks matchup in Week 14. Bell retweeted a fan adding he was “not mad, I’m motivated.”

“Noted. See u Week 14!” Adams responded to Bell’s initial tweet.

Bell is no stranger to contract disputes as the running back sat out an entire season in Pittsburgh before signing a new deal with the Jets. Bell claimed Adams “lied” to him in a later tweet referencing an offseason conversation they had prior to the trade.

“‘Noted’ what?! lol that you LIED?” Bell said. “PLEASEE TRUST that it IS ‘noted’ then..& if I’m supposed to take ‘see you in week 14’ as a threat…I don’t! but it’s still allll love and like I told you ON THE PHONE I want the best for you..if this is the best for you, I want it for you bro 🙌🏾”

All this sets the table for an intriguing Week 14 matchup between the Jets and Seahawks, especially if there is a playoff spot on the line for either team. Bell had been vocal in his support for Adams prior to the trade.

Adams Called Out Adam Gase & the Jets Before Being Traded

Prior to the trade, Adams conducted an in-depth interview with the New York Daily News. Adams did not threaten to hold out if he was not traded, but the safety sounded off on the entire Jets organization. Adams’ most pointed message was directed at Jets head coach Adam Gase who he noted was not the “right leader” for the team.

“I don’t feel like he’s the right leader for this organization to reach the Promised Land,” Adams said. “As a leader, what really bothers me is that he doesn’t have a relationship with everybody in the building. At the end of the day, he doesn’t address the team,” Adams added. “If there’s a problem in the locker room, he lets another coach address the team. If we’re playing s—– and we’re losing, he doesn’t address the entire team as a group at halftime. He’ll walk out of the locker room and let another coach handle it.”

READ NEXT: Jamal Adams Has Bold Message for Seahawks Fans After Trade