Lionel Messi Shows Off Latest Incredible Trick Shot [WATCH]

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has been showing off his latest incredible trick shot on social media ahead of the return of the Champions League in August.

The Argentina international has teamed up with Pepsi once again for an advert with a short video that is likely to leave fans wondering if it’s real or fake.

Messi teased a short clip where he puts two cans on top of each other and then volleys a tennis ball that hits the bottom one, leaving the other to fall to the ground while staying upright.

Nothing but pinpoint accuracy from Leo Messi ahead of the return of #UCL football! 😀🎯#ForTheLoveOfIt | @PepsiFootball pic.twitter.com/Pw1jhWI3Ge — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) July 31, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

More Messi Magic

Of course, it’s not the first time Messi has got in front of the cameras to show off his incredible skill away from the football pitch. The Argentine memorably offered his own take on the bottle flip challenge last year.

That video prompted plenty of debate over whether Messi has indeed pulled off the stunning trick or had received a little help. The Barcelona captain has given nothing away, but it’s pretty clear that if any footballer on the planet is capable of such a trick then it’s Messi.

Barcelona Preparing for Napoli Clash

Messi and Barcelona are currently preparing for the visit of Serie A side Napoli in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on August 8. The fixture is finely balanced at 1-1 after the first game in Italy.

The Catalan giants lost their league title to Real Madrid in 2019-20, leaving Messi to warn his side they are going to have to improve if they are to taste success in Europe’s top tournament this summer.

“We have to change lots of things. We have a game against Napoli just around the corner and things have to change. I think we’ll have a break now which will be good for us to clear the heads a bit. January until now has been such a terrible time for everybody. I think in the Champions League there are four matches where we could turn the whole season around if we get the right results. “I think the people here at the club will feel angry about what’s been going on this season but that’s normal, the players feel like that too, it’s logical people will be critical. I think it’s like losing against Roma and Liverpool, when you don’t win anything no-one is happy.”

Barcelona will be expected to get past Napoli and book their place in the quarter-finals of the tournament. Messi finished the league season top of the scoring and assists charts in Spain and will once again be crucial to Barcelona’s hopes of lifting the European Cup.

READ NEXT: Messi and Griezmann Show Off New Black Barcelona Jersey