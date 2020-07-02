Lions’ Danny Amendola Stars in Bizarre Music Video for NERF [WATCH]

Detroit Lions wideout Danny Amendola catches everything in sight as a slot wideout for his team, but the one thing he doesn’t want folks to catch is sickness from eating too much foam.

Recently, Amendola along with his former New England Patriots‘ teammate Julian Edelman, starred in a music video for the company NERF encouraging folks not to eat darts from the toy provider’s weapons. Yes, you read that right. ‘Don’t Eat the Darts’ was the actual concept behind the video which included clips of the pair clowning around with plenty of autotune beats mixed in.

Here’s a look at the video:

Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman made a music video for NERF titled “Don’t Eat the Darts.” https://t.co/CchpEKOSQz — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) July 2, 2020

The duo is nicknamed the “Blaster Budz” in the video, and the clips show them fooling around with NERF products in various home settings while reminding folks never to eat the darts. It’s a very funny concept for a serious topic.

Playing with NERF products can be fun, but if one is ever tempted, it’s probably best to heed the advice of the Blaster Budz and not eat the darts. There may not be any other rules when messing around with such toys, but Edelman and Amendola are here to remind folks that the darts are simply not for consumption.

It is a very useful summer PSA from the wideouts who have never stopped being friends or fooling around.

Danny Amendola Becoming Lions Fan Favorite

Never shy about providing his opinion, Amendola was asked about what he wants for the Lions on a recent conference call, and wasn’t shy about saying that he has big plans he talks about routinely for the team. Most notably, Amendola wants to host a home playoff game at Ford Field and get the city going.

Amendola: “What Kenny (Golladay) & I talk about now is we want to win. We want to get to the playoffs. We want to have a home playoff game at Ford Field. I tell him as much as I can there’s nothing like that feeling of winning for your city & that’s what we want to see the most." — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) May 20, 2020

Statements like that will only endear Amendola to fans and his adopted home city even more. Amendola has experienced this in New England, and it’s this kind of leadership which makes his a player to watch. The Lions haven’t been to the playoffs since 2017 and haven’t won a game there since the 1990s, so Amendola wants to make history.

Sometimes, talking about it is the best step to making it happen. It’s clear Amendola has the experience and mindset in order to take charge and help the team over the top.

That should resonate with a fan base that is hungry to win.

Danny Amendola Working Out This Offseason

Wideout Danny Amendola recently showed off what he is doing to stay in shape during this time of quarantine, and it’s clear that he is staying on the grind and making the most of his offseason away from the field. Here’s a look at Amendola putting in the work on the JUGS machine and showing off an array of hand skills:

No days off for Amendola 👐 (via @DannyAmendola) pic.twitter.com/aZWz8YGjHy — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 14, 2020

Not only does Amendola work with machines, he works with people as well. More specifically, he has caught passes from Colt McCoy and Baker Mayfield.

Danny Amendola has been working out and catching passes from Baker Mayfield and Colt McCoy this offseason. They all live in the same neighborhood in Austin. He said he’s also picked up mountain biking as a hobby. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) May 20, 2020

Amendola continues to impress with his tireless work ethic and dedication, and this spirit is nothing new whatsoever to those who have watched his game through the years. It’s clear that Amendola will be ready to go whenever football should return with training like this.

In the meantime, you won’t catch either him or his pal Edelman eating any NERF darts.

READ NEXT: Antonio Brown Trashes Baker Mayfield Following Comments