Lions’ Danny Amendola Near Top of NFL in Amazing Stat

The Detroit Lions have a wideout in Danny Amendola who might get overlooked in terms of his role on the team thanks to the production of the bigger guns on the squad, but he is still obviously a beast.

Amendola is actually one of the most vital members of the team given his excellent hands in the slot, and his numbers are no slouch as he keeps his career going. In actuality, the Lions have one of the top wideouts in the game in terms of catch percentage in the last 5 years.

Amendola has caught 71.4% of his passes, which is the 4th best total in the league over that span. The leader Michael Thomas has caught an absurd 78% of his passes in this span of time.

This offseason, the Lions brought back Amendola and it was likely for this reason. He is a stable, veteran pass catcher for the team and a guy the Lions can count on in a big way to make all the needed plays. These numbers only help prove why he was a top priority for the team.

Danny Amendola Outlines Bold Goals for Lions

Never shy about providing his opinion, Amendola was asked about what he wants for the Lions on a recent conference call, and wasn’t shy about saying that he has big plans he talks about routinely for the team. Most notably, Amendola wants to host a home playoff game at Ford Field and get the city going.

Amendola: “What Kenny (Golladay) & I talk about now is we want to win. We want to get to the playoffs. We want to have a home playoff game at Ford Field. I tell him as much as I can there’s nothing like that feeling of winning for your city & that’s what we want to see the most." — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) May 20, 2020

Statements like that will only endear Amendola to fans and his adopted home city even more. Amendola has experienced this in New England, and it’s this kind of leadership which makes his a player to watch. The Lions haven’t been to the playoffs since 2017 and haven’t won a game there since the 1990s, so Amendola wants to make history.

Sometimes, talking about it is the best step to making it happen. It’s clear Amendola has the experience and mindset in order to take charge and help the team over the top.

That should resonate with a fan base that is hungry to win.

Danny Amendola Working Out This Offseason

Amendola recently showed off what he is doing to stay in shape during this time of quarantine, and it’s clear that he is staying on the grind and making the most of his offseason away from the field. Here’s a look at Amendola putting in the work on the JUGS machine and showing off an array of hand skills:

No days off for Amendola 👐 (via @DannyAmendola) pic.twitter.com/aZWz8YGjHy — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 14, 2020

Not only does Amendola work with machines, he works with people as well. More specifically, he has caught passes from Colt McCoy and Baker Mayfield.

Danny Amendola has been working out and catching passes from Baker Mayfield and Colt McCoy this offseason. They all live in the same neighborhood in Austin. He said he’s also picked up mountain biking as a hobby. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) May 20, 2020

Amendola continues to impress with his tireless work ethic and dedication, and this spirit is nothing new whatsoever to those who have watched his game through the years. It’s clear that Amendola will be ready to go whenever football should return with training like this.

Danny Amendola’s 2019 Stats

Amendola made his biggest mark in the league when he was on the Patriots, but he had an impressive bounce back season in 2019. He put up 678 yards and 1 touchdown for the Lions last year. That was one year after his 575 yard performance with the Miami Dolphins. As a whole, he’s put up 5,362 yards and 21 touchdowns in the NFL, which are very solid numbers.

This past season, Amendola didn’t look to be slowing down at 34 years old with the Lions. It’s likely that he has plenty left, and the Lions likely love his leadership as much as his ability to make key catches in traffic for the team.

As the numbers prove, he can still get the job done catching the ball in a very impressive way.

READ NEXT: Lions Instructed to Sign Dangerous Pass Rusher Before 2020