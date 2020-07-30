Matthew Stafford Snub From NFL Top 100 Ripped by Analyst

The Detroit Lions didn’t land a player on the NFL’s Top 100 list for last season, and some see that fact as downright unjust, especially a few members of the media.

Perhaps the biggest snub in the minds of some is quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford wasn’t included on the list and Good Morning Football analyst Peter Schrager wasn’t having it. Schrager revealed his top under-appreciated players from the annual list and Stafford was included in the No. 3 position.

Schrager said:

“I know you’re rolling your eyes. It’s Matt Stafford season, it’s August. Everyone tells us how good Stafford is. Guess what, he really was good last year. Before the injury, 8 games, led the league in passing yards, led the league in touchdowns. (The Lions) were in these games to the very end, should have won some of these games. Stafford was just fantastic in some of the seasons past, but to not be included? I thought Matthew Stafford deserved at least a place in the top 100 because last year, he was off to one of the best years in his career before injury. Just a fantastic season for a guy who did not have Golden Tate and some of the other star players up front.”

Obviously, Stafford was playing at a potential MVP level last season before injury struck, and while the injury may have been what most prevented him from being on the list, the analysis on his case is clear. Stafford needs a bit more respect, and Schrager is there to put it on his name.

Entering 2020, Stafford has a ton to prove, but in the minds of some, he’s already been off to a great start at showing he is an elite player and clearly one of the 100 best in football.

Damon Harrison Thinks Matthew Stafford ‘Disrespected’

Former Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison got a look at a new ESPN list from NFL personnel showing a ranking of quarterbacks 1-10 in the league. Stafford placed in the No. 10 spot, and for Harrison, that wasn’t nearly good enough.

Harrison tweeted about the slight he perceived for a couple of NFC quarterbacks in Stafford and Tom Brady saying everyone was disrespecting the duo and it was “amazing.”

Y’all real life disrespecting TB and Staff…amazing https://t.co/PqEYNhjcRu — Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) July 9, 2020

Stafford placing on the list at all is probably a miracle given how undervalued he has been for a long time with the Lions, but clearly, Harrison thinks he will be even better than the 10th best quarterback in the NFL next season. As for Brady, he’s joining a new league and a new team, but the track record should probably push him even higher on the list.

Harrison remains an NFL free agent, but it’s clear his time in Detroit has made him a believer as it relates to Stafford’s obvious talents.

Matthew Stafford Rated Top 10 NFL QB

Even though there is a measure of disrespect here, the league opinion of Stafford is changing a bit. The Lions quarterback, often overlooked, is getting more than his fair share of hype this offseason and most recently, Stafford was named to another prestigious list. NFL executives were polled for an ESPN piece revealing the top 10 quarterbacks in 2020. Stafford made the cut in the No. 10 position for this coming season.

We're just gonna leave this here. Have at it. pic.twitter.com/Spt3NO4Cdb — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 8, 2020

Stafford isn’t within the top 5, but it’s a mild surprise to see him rising on such lists anyhow. Typically, Stafford is a middle of the pack quarterback in the mind of most across the league. This list only points to the fact that Stafford is on the rise in several circles, and it could be due to the expectation that he will have a great season this year.

If he does, Stafford might be likely to land on this list next year.

