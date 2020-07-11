Lions Offensive Lineman Shares Intense Offseason Workout [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions are pushing through the offseason, and even though the players aren’t expected to be working at this point, that doesn’t mean anyone has stopped grinding whatsoever.

Such is the case for offensive lineman Oday Aboushi. Recently, Aboushi showed off an intense workout he was doing over the offseason. Aboushi showed himself pushing and pulling his SUV and captioned the workout with the saying “gotta have fun with it.”

Here’s a look:

Gotta have fun with it 😃 pic.twitter.com/n4MxB6JheX — Oday Aboushi (@Oday_Aboushi75) July 11, 2020

Obviously, Aboushi’s definition of a fun workout is a lot different from the average person, but if he’s grinding and enjoying himself while improving his strength for the 2020 season, that’s really all that matters.

Oday Aboushi Credits Matt Patricia

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Patricia phoned Aboushi, a native New Yorker, just to show he cared and wanted to see how his player was doing given he was located in a hot spot. It was a gesture that meant a lot to the lineman and still resonates to this day as the team’s unique offseason has progressed.

Joining Good Morning Football, Aboushi was asked to talk a bit about his head coach and what makes him unique. He cited the call during a national pandemic, a moment when the player hadn’t even reached out to the coach for any communication himself.

.@Oday_Aboushi75 on Matt Patricia this offseason: "He reached out to me when everything first happened, knowing I'm in New York City. He reached out to check on me, see how I'm doing, if I needed anything, if my family was OK. I've never really had that happen with a head coach" https://t.co/RCAhNvdezS — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) June 24, 2020

Aboushi also said that he noticed from the beginning family was vital for Patricia, something which he sees as different and a huge determining factor in what sets him apart in his profession.

“I think the biggest difference right off the bat with Patricia is he cares,” Aboushi said. “He cares more than football, more that statistics. He cares about you as a player, as a man and as a family. Him being a New York guy, he’s big on family and the east coast vibe as family is everything. He treats football the same way.”

Many have had their public differences with Patricia in the last few months, but it’s clear this offseason has brought this version of the Lions together in a very impressive way. The coach has been taking command as a leader and to the players, it’s been impressive.

Oday Aboushi Revealed Generous Food Donation to New York

If the tone for a team is set from the top down, the Lions have established a solid culture and Aboushi has proven with his actions he’s a part of that. Recently, Aboushi donated 35,000 pounds of food to help Harlem in the wake of the city battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s a look at the trucks rolling in and how the day went:

Detroit Lions OL Oday Aboushi helped distribute 35,000 pounds of food to Harlem residents 🙌 @Lions (via @Oday_Aboushi75)pic.twitter.com/jrNZ1TIzZp — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) June 11, 2020

Aboushi commented on the reasoning behind the donation in an interview on the Jim Rome Show. Here’s a look at what he said.

“I know it’s been a tough time for New York City so, doing everything we could to do our part as a fellow New Yorker, as a fellow human to give back and try to support people as much as we can during this time,” he explained in the interview to Rome.

Aboushi himself hails from Brooklyn, New York so helping out his home city is an amazing thing to see indeed. As Aboushi said, feeling the thanks for what he and others were able to put together for the city was something he was very excited for.

“Honestly, it was overwhelming with the kind of gratitude we were able to feel with people,” he said. “Overall, it was an amazing effort by the community, an amazing effort by a lot of people across the board. Teamwork makes the dream work and we were able to help out Harlem as much as we could.”

Aboushi is planning donations in the future, with the next round perhaps expected to help Staten Island. It’s excellent to see Aboushi touching folks directly with these donations.

Oday Aboushi Stats

The offensive lineman signed with the Lions in the 2019 offseason and played a rotational role with the team’s group last year. Detroit re-signed Aboushi this offseason, and the lineman has played in 49 games with 34 starts under his belt. In 2013, Aboushi was a 5th round pick of the New York Jets out of Virginia, where he was second and first team All-ACC in 2011 and 2012.

Since joining the Lions, Aboushi seems to love the fit in his new city, something he explained to Rome in the interview.

“Detroit, right off the bat, you get the sense of a blue collar city that’s had so much happen to them. Detroit, Michigan, you go through that city and you feel nothing but a sense of work. We feed off of that as players. We see that mentality fans have. The city, it’s been through a lot so it’s time for the right things to happen. We’re always motivated by our fans.”

Lions fans hope Aboushi can help deliver big things in 2020. If he keeps working like this to build his strength, that’s likely to happen.

READ NEXT: Lions Instructed to Sign Top Pass Rusher Before 2020 Season