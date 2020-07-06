Lions Offensive Line Ranked Heading Into 2020 Season

The Detroit Lions renovated their offensive line this offseason much to the delight of their coordinator Darrell Bevell. So how good will the group be? Many analysts aren’t just yet sure as thoughts drift toward the 2020 season.

Recently, Pro Football Focus writer Steve Palazzolo rated every offensive front in the league, and when it came to Detroit, the Lions were near the middle of the pack. 16th overall is where the team was placed, and it has everything to do with the big questions on the right side of their renovated line.

Palazzolo wrote:

“The questions are on the right side, where Halapoulivaati Vaitai signed for $45 million over five years to start at right tackle. Vaitai is coming off a career-high 76.2 run block grade, but his pass-blocking grade of just 55.2 since 2016 ranks 84 out of 94 qualifiers, so that remains a major question mark. At right guard, third-round pick Jonah Jackson was our favorite pass protecting guard in the draft, and he has the all-around game to step right in as a starter. He’ll compete with veteran Oday Aboushi, who hasn’t posted an overall grade above 62.7 since 2014. Keep an eye on fourth-rounder Logan Stenberg, who brings excellent power and size to the line and may be a solid starter down the road. Between Decker, Dahl and Ragnow, the Lions have a strong foundation up front, but the right side of the line will determine where the Lions finish in the end-of-the-season rankings.”

Entering into the season, it’s fair to have the Lions lower. Nobody is sure how well rookies like Stenberg and Jackson will transition, and Vaitai is a solid run blocker who as is pointed out might need a boost in the passing game. It will also be tough to replace Glasgow, who was solid up front for the team.

Nevertheless, the group has seen a mental shift toward toughness, and that might mean they are able to finish the season ranked higher than this when all is said and done.

Lions Offensive Line Called Team’s Top Storyline

Recently, NFL.com analyst and former league general manager Charley Casserly took a look at picking out the top story for the team in a divisional preview and he said that from his perspective, the team’s offensive line generates the biggest question ahead of the new season.

Casserly said:

“The offensive line has been a project of Matt Patricia’s since he took over in 2018. The unit will be key to the running game, which should take pressure off Matthew Stafford and afford him better protection. Lions fans have reason to be optimistic: LT Taylor Decker has shown a lot of growth as a player and leader, while C Frank Ragnow, who makes the line calls, has Pro Bowl potential. Free-agent acquisition Halapoulivaati Vaitai gives the unit a big, physical player and brings it closer to becoming a mean, nasty group. The addition of rookies Jonah Jackson and Logan Stenberg at guard should also help the O-line become more physical.”

Detroit’s offensive line has been re-made this offseason, and the changes should theoretically help the team moving forward with getting tougher in the trenches. If there’s one thing the Lions need it’s more physicality to help the running game and more consistency in pass blocking.

If the Lions can find both of those elements from their new offensive line, they will be in good shape moving forward this coming season. To that end, it is the spot to watch moving forward that could determine what direction the team’s season takes.

Lions Competition Along Offensive Line

The Lions have an interesting situation brewing at guard with Oday Aboushi, Beau Benzschawel, Josh Garnett, Russell Bodine and Joe Dahl. Rookies Jonah Jackson and Logan Stenberg were added in the draft. As it stands today, this group seems weaker than having Graham Glasgow in the mix himself, which is obvious given how solid and stout Glasgow was up front for the team.

Additionally, Tyrell Crosby could be in the mix if the team elects to use him at guard instead of tackle, but he figures to slot in at tackle for the team in 2020 given the newfound depth at guard after the draft.

It’s pretty safe to say seeing what happens at guard will be the major question and the major issue to watch the rest of the offseason and whenever workouts might resume. For now, Decker is one of the players who is seemingly entrenched up front at tackle, but competition will be brewing both now and in the future.

The Lions have more depth and interesting players up front which could make the offensive line the spot to watch the rest of the offseason.

As of now, they will not rate particularly high in the mind of PFF, but that could change as 2020 goes on.

