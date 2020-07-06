Analyst: One Lions Uniform Amongst NFL’s ‘Top Tier’

The Detroit Lions went to great pains to change their uniforms a few years back, and in at least one case, the move has paid off and gotten them some major love.

Recently, the team posed a question to the internet at large. What uniform would everyone rank as their most and least favorite heading into a game? The responses from fans and pundits varied, but Trevor Sikkema gave the team credit as it relates to their throwback look.

In a tweet, Sikkema called the simple uniform, which features a silver helmet, blue jersey and silver pants “top tier” in the league.

No. 1 is a top tier uniform combo in the NFL https://t.co/VyKtdreEXG — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) July 5, 2020

Indeed, simple is often the best look, and these beautiful uniforms evoke memories of Lions teams past for fans, and also of Barry Sanders and company running wild in the 1990s. To that end, it’s no surprise to see them getting more love on the internet.

Many have called for the team to use these jerseys more, and it seems the Lions are interested in doing so given they wore them in significant games the team plays. More exposure might just make more people appreciate them like this.

Lions Jersey History

Detroit’s classic look mentioned above is a throwback nod to their first looks from the 1930s. The Lions wore the throwbacks a ton on Thanksgiving and brought the look back within their last re-design after it had departed for some time. Since, they’ve worn it on Thanksgiving and also during “big” home games. As part of the re-design, Detroit also revealed their all gray Color Rush uniform, their traditional blue and silver and a look with white jerseys and silver pants.

The team’s uniform also features the WCF patch on the shoulder, a nod to former long time owner William Clay Ford, who passed away in 2014. Since being unveiled, many have said they consider the new Detroit threads to be amongst the best in the NFL, and the team has gotten credit for their shakeup in font and design.

Detroit has had a few different looks in the past, most notable of which is a black jersey that debuted during Matt Millen’s time with the franchise. Most fans didn’t like the look but a vocal few still maintain that Detroit should bring black back into their color scheme.

One look the Lions have never had? Red, which was actually a color the team featured from their days as the Portsmouth Spartans. With the Lions long known as a Honolulu Blue and silver team, a red look could be downright confusing, so don’t expect that one to enter the lexicon soon.

Lions Schedule Difficulty for 2020

When the Lions take the field in 2020, no matter what they wear, they will have an interesting schedule to contend with. Most know the inherent difficulty the team will face within their own division, but how about from the schedule as a whole? Recently, CBS Sports looked at breaking down every team’s schedule from the hardest in the league to the easiest. Theoretically, the Lions should be sitting in a favorable spot as it relates to next season given the teams they will play.

The site and writer Jared Dubin used over-under totals from opponents to rank the 2020 schedule. What he found when it came to Detroit was a team that will have one of the easier schedules in the league this coming season. The Lions have one of the lower opponent strength of schedules in the league, which leads them to have a fairly easy schedule.

As a whole, the schedule is the 7th easiest in football for 2020. That, combined with the upgrades the Lions have made and a hopeful return to health might put even more pressure on Matt Patricia and company to have a successful season and win bigger than they have.

Naturally, even the worst of teams from 2019 have improved, so while the schedule might seem a bit lighter now, that’s not always how it works out when the games begin.

However those games end up working out, the Lions should continue to get plenty of love for their unique looks on the field.

