Madden NFL 21 Ratings Revealed for Eagles Top Rookies

Madden NFL 21 will be released on Aug. 25 and Lamar Jackson is this year’s cover boy. In the meantime, Electronic Arts have started revealing player ratings.

The insanely popular video-game title included four Eagles rookies in their first batch of ratings: Jalen Reagor (first round), Jalen Hurts (second round), John Hightower (fifth round), Quez Watkins (sixth round). Predictably, all of them were given very high grades in the speed department. Philadelphia made a concerted effort to get faster in the offseason, especially at the skill positions.

The Eagles took Reagor at No. 21 overall — passing on Justin Jefferson, not trading up for CeeDee Lamb — and he projects as a Week 1 starter with Alshon Jeffery on the mend. Head coach Doug Pederson said the plan is for Reagor to shadow DeSean Jackson at training camp. Reagor scored a 73 overall rating while earning a 93 for speed and 94 for agility. He received a 79 for catching (a perceived weakness) and 69 for carrying.

Hurts, the surprise pick of the draft, will compete for the backup quarterback spot behind starter Carson Wentz. Nate Sudfeld has the inside track for the time being but don’t count out Hurts. Madden NFL 21 rated him at 68 overall, with an 86 for speed and 88 for agility. His throw-power rating was a solid 84.

Next up, Hightower and his track-star speed. The Boise State product was awarded a 92 for speed and 91 for acceleration. Hightower received an overall grade of 68. Watkins is another burner who earned a 94 for speed and 90 for acceleration. His overall grade was a disappointing 65.

Here's what John Hightower, Quez Watkins and Jalen Reagor ratings are in #Madden21. #Eagles

Watkins Inks Rookie Deal, Eight Players Left Unsigned

On Wednesday, the Eagles agreed to terms with Watkins on his rookie deal. He was the team’s sixth-round pick (200th overall) out of Southern Mississippi.

The rookie receiver joins fellow sixth-rounder Prince Tega Wanogho (Auburn, tackle) as the only two draft picks under contract in Philadelphia. Watkins’ four-year rookie deal is worth $3.5 million, per Over The Cap, with an average annual salary of $610,000. He ran the third-fastest 40 time at the NFL Scouting Combine, at 4.35 seconds.

Wanogho became the first rookie to officially sign a contract back in May when he inked a four-year deal worth an estimated $3.4 million, per Over The Cap. The former Auburn star is an intriguing tackle prospect who is coming off a right knee injury and minor scope procedure. Those setbacks forced Wanogho to miss both his Pro Day and the NFL Scouting Combine but he’s expected to be fully healthy for Eagles training camp.

Roster Move: #Eagles have signed T Prince Tega Wanogho.

The Eagles have eight other rookies to lock up to deals before camp starts on July 28. The remaining draft picks left to sign include: Jalen Hurts (second round), Davion Taylor (third round), Jack Driscoll (fourth round), K’Von Wallace (fourth round), John Hightower (fifth round), Shaun Bradley (sixth round), and Casey Toohill (seventh round).

