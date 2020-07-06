Michael Jordan’s Opponent Reveals Why Bulls—Last Dance Him Glued To His TV

Michael Jordan was excellence personified on the basketball court as a member of the Chicago Bulls and the Washington Wizards.

Jordan’s greatest achievements came on the basketball court as a member of the Chicago Bulls when he won six championships with teammates, Dennis Rodman, Scottie Pippen, Steve Kerr, Horace Grant and head coach, Phil Jackson.

“My favorite player at the time was Michael Jordan, obviously,” Amare Stoudemire told Fox Sports’ Kelsey Nicole Nelson while on a recent episode of Listen In With KNN.

“I mean that’s my favorite player at the moment. Penny Hardaway and Shaq for me growing up in Orlando, Florida, I was always watching those guys. Off the court. I mean, Tupac was always one of my favorite guys to watch and learn from. I’m learned a lot from like MLK Martin Luther King. I used to watch a lot of his, a lot of his [and] I learned from Malcolm X. I learned from a lot of different; a lot of leaders, like revolutionary leaders that I watched growing up to help somewhat keep me focused and kept me on the path of like, trying to find righteousness. You know, my mother and father played a very, very intricate role in that as well.”

A six-time NBA-All Star and the NBA’s Rookie of the Year during the 2002-03 NBA season, Amare Stoudemire is currently playing basketball overseas for Israel’s Maccabi Tel Aviv.

While on Fox Sports Radio, he acknowledged that he watched The Last Dance, ESPN’s documentary on the Chicago Bulls’ 1997-98 season. “It was incredible,” he told Kelsey Nicole Nelson.

“I was glued to the TV. And listen I don’t watch TV much. But I was locked in. I was locked in. And, you know, it’s great. It’s great to the backstories of the players, you know, the backstories of Scottie, the backstories of Michael, the backstories of Rodman, and then to see how it all played out there last year, because we would always wonder like, why didn’t the Bulls keep going? That was a question I had, like, you know, a lot of people wanted to know why did Mike retire the first time. You know. And so that doc covered all those questions I had.”

Stoudemire also admits he got inspiration from His Airness. “What inspired me the most was the fact that Michael Jordan was actually a really good baseball player,” he said.

“You know a lot a lot of people did kind of cover the fact they had like a no hitting streak for a little bit. But, they forgot to realize that Mike also had a major hitting streak. And what inspired me the most is that one of the GM’s was saying that if Mike would have kept playing, he could have been a major league baseball player. And I didnt know that and that was incredible to learn.”