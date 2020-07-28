Mike Tyson Predicts Superfight Against Conor McGregor

Mike Tyson predicted how’d he fare against UFC superstar Conor McGregor if the two popular icons ever fought each other in a massive superfight. Tyson made his stunning prediction for the potential megafight during Monday’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”.

Fallon asked, “How about this one this one? It actually could happen.”

The host then revealed a photoshopped picture of Tyson fighting McGregor.

“Wow! Look at that,” Tyson said.

“That dude’s nuts,” Fallon told Tyson about McGregor.

“Yeah, but I’m going to kick his ass anyway!” Tyson predicted.

But it also seems that Tyson was assuming Fallon was asking him about a straight boxing rules fight against McGregor.

“But he doesn’t play by the rules,” Fallon reminded Tyson. “He does…MMA and stuff. You’re a boxer.”

That’s when Tyson said he’d only fight McGregor in a boxing match.

“Hey, we’re going to play by boxing rules,” Tyson said.

“Hey, it could happen,” Fallon said.

While it’s not likely to ever actually come to pass, Tyson vs. McGregor would be a massive superfight of epic proportions.

It would smash box-office records and be the biggest sporting event of the entire year.

On top of that, it seemed just as unlikely a few months ago that the world would ever see Tyson inside a boxing ring again.

Now that’s happening.

Moreover, nobody expected Tyson to end up facing fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. in a 2020 megafight.

Now that’s on the way, too.

So maybe Fallon is onto something.

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. on September 12

Tyson, 54, is set to face Jones Jr., 51, in an eight-round boxing exhibition bout scheduled for September 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Tyson vs. Jones is an unexpected superfight showdown between two of the best and most popular fighters of their eras. During his talk with Fallon on Monday night, Tyson called Jones Jr. the best of his generation and Tyson the same for his.

Now the two are set to square off against each other in a massively popular fight between two legends.

The fight will be available via pay-per-view and Triller.

