Bills’ Stefon Diggs Admits He’s Not ‘Comfortable’ Ahead of 2020 Season

Stefon Diggs is known for his Twitter presence in the sports world.

The former Minnesota Vikings star and now Buffalo Bills wide receiver practically commandeered his own trade by sending series of tweets that signaled his disappointment in the Vikings franchise — a beacon that the Bills gladly answered in March by offering a deal the Vikings couldn’t refuse.

Now, his new horizons have been dulled with the threat of COVID-19 as the 26-year-old opened up about his uncertainty about the 2020 season.

“I miss football. I love football… with all of me,” he wrote in series of Tweets Tuesday night. “But there’s so many unanswered questions with this upcoming season. I’d be lying if I said I was comfortable starting back up.”

But there’s so many unanswered questions with this upcoming season. I’d be lying if I said I was comfortable starting back up.. — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) July 7, 2020

Diggs said he has been training and staying focused on the season, but added the idea of playing in an empty stadium will be a first for him.

I’ve never played a game with zero fans in the stands. Even in little league we atleast had parents and other family members… this will be weird if it happens — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) July 7, 2020

This is fitting as Diggs has grown to become a fan favorite after his game-clinching touchdown in the 2017 NFC semifinals against the New Orleans Saints. Diggs and company won an ESPY for the play known as the Minneapolis Miracle that shot him into the spotlight.

Reactions to Diggs’ Tweets

The reactions to Diggs’ tweets weren’t taken just for their face value. Some fans took it a step further and attributed his anxiety to play for a team with an unproven quarterback in Josh Allen. Diggs quickly dismissed those claims.

Foh !!! Don’t be that guy — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) July 8, 2020

One fan shared his empathy with Diggs and felt that as much as he wants there to be a season, it’s not worth it.

I’m a fan and I’m not comfortable with football starting back up. I don’t need to read about a player dying, or his kid dying, wife dying, grandparent…just so we can watch football. I miss football (and all sports). I’m just not willing to put that lacking above their health. — Scott (@scottaferguson1) July 7, 2020

Another witty fan said Diggs wouldn’t have to worry about social distancing, as the separation he creates is plenty to stay at a safe, scoring distance.

Noone can cover you bro…you have no worries you'll be 6 feet apart the whole time lol — Jerry (@nadda4u) July 7, 2020

The argument of comparing athletes and essential workers also arose as one fan argued Diggs’ quasi uneasiness is from a place of comfort.

Ummm,I’m making millions and I’m uncomfortable.Try being a nurse,doctor,grocery worker,truck driver,others that have been working for pennies while others are https://t.co/Ni3pWBFlzH that’s https://t.co/6g6sdWXpKF can blame the #covidiots for this virus not being squashed by now. — My Life Is Bro (@MyLifeIsBro690) July 8, 2020

A self-proclaimed Walmart worker said he understands Diggs.

We are just fans and can't truly relate. But I'm a Walmart worker who has had to work every day during this shit while interacting with strangers who could potentially infect me. So I get it. Stay safe. — PrimetimeJustin (@shibez1) July 7, 2020

While many fans have chimed in on their expectations of the season, this fan showed sensibility in response to Diggs’ words.

It will break my heart to not watch my Bills, not see you experience Buffalo love on the field, but i understand your trepidation. So many unknowns…i worry for players too.💔 — sj (@SandyNiz2) July 8, 2020

College Football Nearing a Decision For 2020 Season

Cases of coronavirus have been flaring up across college campuses that welcomed student-athletes back in June. Clemson had 23 players test positive for COVID-19, while LSU had to quarantine 30 of its players.

Dr. Sheldon Jacobson told CBS Sports he expects a 30%-50% infection rate of the approximately 13,000 players competing in FBS this season. Based on his research, he also projects 3-7 deaths among those players due to COVID-19, CBS Sports said.

Kansas State reintroduced players in waves and initially had zero positive cases among 90 players who were tested on the first day. The Wildcats introduced 24 more players on June 12, and a week later had to shut down football activities until mid-July, according to the New York Times.

Ivy League universities are set to decide on Wednesday regarding the future of the fall sports season. Harvard has already moved all classes online and off-campus.

