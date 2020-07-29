Budding Vikings Star Lands On COVID-19 Reserve List: Report

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo was one of three Vikings players on Wednesday added to a growing list of players who are on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Odenigbo, offensive lineman Oli Udoh and linebacker Cameron Smith were all added to the list after the Vikings placed four rookies, including first-round pick Justin Jefferson, on the list on Monday, totaling seven players who are currently on the list.

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, LB Cameron Smiith and T Oli Udoh have been placed on Reserve/COVID-19. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) July 29, 2020

The new reserve list was created for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or have been quarantined after they were in close contact with an infected party, per a statement the Vikings issued. Vikings Infection Control Officer and lead trainer Eric Sugarman tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend after 40 or more players had visited the team’s practice facilities this past week in Eagan, Minn.

The Vikings cannot disclose the details of whether a player is infected or not, per an NFL and NFLPA agreement, but a team official said that all four rookies had not been in contact with Sugarman, Pioneer Press beat reporter Chris Tomasson said.

It’s unclear whether Odenigbo arrived at training camp last week or on Tuesday with the rest of the team’s veterans. According to the Star Tribune’s Andrew Krammer, if a player tests positive, they could miss a minimum of five days (asymptomatic, two negative results) or 10 days with symptoms. Players on the list could return to the Vikings training facilities in 24 hours if they were only placed on the list for contact tracing.

Odenigbo is projected to start at defensive end along with Danielle Hunter after a stellar sophomore season. He tallied seven sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble return TD while playing 41 percent or fewer defensive snaps in 13 games last year.

