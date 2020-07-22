Kirk Cousins Destroyed on Social Media, Vikings’ Rookie Comes to His Aid

Kirk Cousins has his fair share of critics and social media trolls, and some took to Tik Tok, a video social media platform, to poke fun at the Minnesota Vikings quarterback.

The Vikings account shared a video of Cousins throwing a pass in training camp, proposing a challenge to duet the video. Fans were expected to submit split-screen videos of themselves catching a pass the pass from Cousins, but one fan’s take on the challenge has been buzzing through social media.

The Vikings started a new Tik Tok challenge asking fans to duet themselves catching passes from Kirk Cousins. The responses are fantastic 😂 pic.twitter.com/xEhnOYUGsi — Gridiron (@Gridiron) July 21, 2020

The video shows as Cousins releases the pass, it sails well over the head of his intended target, Tik Tok user @austincraig42. The clip stirred up a social media storm of debate surrounding Cousins’ accuracy and other critiques of Cousins as fans either clamored over the clip or rushed to Cousins’ aid, including Vikings rookie Josh Metellus.

He just ran the wrong route 😂 my qb put it wear it was supposed to go @KirkCousins8 https://t.co/tRlPecMzZA — Josh Metellus (@NoExcuses_23) July 21, 2020

Fans’ Reactions

The initial reactions on Tik Tok were largely critical of Cousins:

New challenge don’t overpay an average qb@mekhi.honken wrote. Is it prime time or just regular game cousins,” @jacobmatherne wrote

But once the post began circulating Twitter, Cousins defenders began to come to his aid.

I mean I get it… but isn’t he like the 2nd most accurate QB of all time?

This is like saying Lamar Jackson can’t run.. — SEÑOR SKOLIOSIS (@jimjamjenk) July 21, 2020

They were basically asking fans to dunk on Cousins which was a dumb move. But also he’s been one of the most accurate QBs in the league. https://t.co/MefJkBizKe — Forester93 (@Forester932) July 21, 2020

One fan shared a photo of wide receiver Adam Theilen’s catch against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Wild Card round last season. Cousins’ pass was arguably his best of the 2019 season as the play put the Vikings in the red zone and set up his touchdown pass to Kyle Rudolph that ended the game.

I like this one better pic.twitter.com/2qE6XjO9DO — yoshi_wuz_heer (@Yoshi_wuz_here) July 21, 2020

But many fans clapped back with other arguments.

Ahahahaha so many responses about “the most accurate quarterback in the league.” Vikings fans are all the way in that Cousins Vortex. — Freezy (@freemmatt) July 21, 2020

I’ve been a Vikings fan for 30 years. This is pretty much how I view 99 percent of Vikings QBs. Sure, he might be accurate, but that means nothing if you can’t win in the playoffs. — Am I Dead Yet (@suzieahn) July 22, 2020

One Twitter user even shared a video of Cousins nearly missing his mark throwing a five-yard pass for his baby’s gender reveal celebration.

Fans referenced several stats that aid Cousins’ case as one of the league’s most accurate passers, but his primetime record continues to be a major critique that many fans can’t look past as they continue to knock his reputation.

Cousins has thrown the most completions of 30 yards or more (95) and has been proven to be one of the league’s best play-action passers.

