Kirk Cousins Destroyed on Social Media, Vikings’ Rookie Comes to His Aid

Kirk Cousins Destroyed on Social Media, Vikings’ Rookie Comes to His Aid

  • 7 Shares
  • Updated
Kirk Cousins

Getty CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 18: Akiem Hicks #96 of the Chicago Bears sacks Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on November 18, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Vikings 25-20. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Kirk Cousins has his fair share of critics and social media trolls, and some took to Tik Tok, a video social media platform, to poke fun at the Minnesota Vikings quarterback.

The Vikings account shared a video of Cousins throwing a pass in training camp, proposing a challenge to duet the video. Fans were expected to submit split-screen videos of themselves catching a pass the pass from Cousins, but one fan’s take on the challenge has been buzzing through social media.

The video shows as Cousins releases the pass, it sails well over the head of his intended target, Tik Tok user @austincraig42. The clip stirred up a social media storm of debate surrounding Cousins’ accuracy and other critiques of Cousins as fans either clamored over the clip or rushed to Cousins’ aid, including Vikings rookie Josh Metellus.

Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Fans’ Reactions

The initial reactions on Tik Tok were largely critical of Cousins:

New challenge don’t overpay an average qb@mekhi.honken wrote.

Is it prime time or just regular game cousins,” @jacobmatherne wrote

But once the post began circulating Twitter, Cousins defenders began to come to his aid.

One fan shared a photo of wide receiver Adam Theilen’s catch against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Wild Card round last season. Cousins’ pass was arguably his best of the 2019 season as the play put the Vikings in the red zone and set up his touchdown pass to Kyle Rudolph that ended the game.

But many fans clapped back with other arguments.

One Twitter user even shared a video of Cousins nearly missing his mark throwing a five-yard pass for his baby’s gender reveal celebration.

VideoVideo related to kirk cousins destroyed on social media, vikings’ rookie comes to his aid2020-07-22T13:43:49-04:00

Fans referenced several stats that aid Cousins’ case as one of the league’s most accurate passers, but his primetime record continues to be a major critique that many fans can’t look past as they continue to knock his reputation.

Cousins has thrown the most completions of 30 yards or more (95) and has been proven to be one of the league’s best play-action passers.

READ MORE

Trevor Squire is a Heavy contributor covering the Minnesota Vikings and journalism graduate from the University of Minnesota — Twin Cities. Connect with him on Twitter @trevordsquire and join our Vikings community at Heavy on Vikings on Facebook.

Read More
, , ,