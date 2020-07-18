Vikings Coach’s Son Reveals Refs’ Blunder Leading to Historic Michael Vick TD

A bitter memory in the back of Minnesota Vikings fans’ minds just got even more unsavory.

Nate Tice, son of former Vikings coach Mike Tice, shared a backstory behind Michael Vick’s historic overtime walk-off touchdown run against the Vikings in 2002 that’s considered one the greatest highlights in NFL history.

Day 80 without sports… Let’s remember Mike Vick’s incredible TD run in OT against Minnesota as two Vikings defenders tackle each other at the 20 yard line #Falcons #NFL pic.twitter.com/dHw7dk7xPr — Ryan Cleary (@Ryan_Cleary) May 31, 2020

Vick’s 46-yard scramble was a prime example of his improvisational skills and the Vikings’ blunder of covering him man-to-man all game. But, according to Nate Tice, the game should have never gone into overtime.

Randy Moss to Dante Culpepper TD Called Back

The Vikings had the ball on the Atlanta Falcons 6-yard line and were threatening to steal a win at home with 26 seconds left in regulation. Vikings quarterback Dante Culpepper handed the ball off to Randy Moss who, instead of turning the corner and running upfield, stopped and threw a pass to Culpepper who had advanced upfield near the end zone. Culpepper caught the pass and barreled his way into the end zone for what would have been a game-clinching touchdown, but the game officials nullified the play, calling an illegal formation penalty. The Vikings had to settle for a field goal, which sent the game into overtime and left it to the legs of Vick.

Vikings run a Jet sweep throwback from Moss to Culpepper for game-winning TD that's called back due to an illegal formation penalty. True story: my dad asked the refs before the game if this play was legal or if a player had to declare (in)eligible and the refs gave it the A-OK. pic.twitter.com/Sp8oxzPTZt — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) July 17, 2020

Nate Tice said that his father “asked the refs before the game if this play was legal or if a player had to declare (in)eligible and the refs gave it the A-OK.”

It was an illegal formation. When Moss went in motion for the handoff there were no eligible receivers at the end of the offensive line. Nate Tice’s argument is that “it’s a travesty” a head coach in pregame asked the officials what he’d have to do to make the play legal and the refs said the play was fine as it is and then later flagged it when it mattered most.

Nate Tice shared a dialogue with an athletic director and self-proclaimed official that shed light on the confusion the refs may have had when asked by Mike Tice.

Oh, it was a huge lesson to be learned! The visual helps so much since football is a sport with so many interchangeable terms. — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) July 17, 2020

Moss Had a Knack As a Passer

Although he may not have been the most fundamentally sound passer, Moss did have a knack for flashy touchdown passes.

There may not have been more razzle-dazzle by a Vikings passer ever as Moss found D’Wayne Bates in the back of the end zone for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in 2002.

Randy Moss Throws Touchdown!!Randy Moss Touchdown Pass 2018-12-16T18:39:29Z

Moss also had a much cleaner touchdown throw his rookie to Cris Carter.

Randy Moss TD toss to Chris CarterTry A HEART Healthy Diet: http://www.heartattackdiet.com https://tinyurl.com/mayodiet2020 Lose up to 6 to 10 pounds in 2 weeks in a safe and healthy way! Try now!! Get Huge Deals Here: https://ebay.to/2JkNQxZ Randy Moss TD toss to Chris Carter If you like this video please subscribe, 2017-06-15T14:31:33Z

The play-fake to Moss was used minimally in his time with the Vikings, as he took just eight pass attempts in his five-year career with the Vikings. He completed four passes for 106 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

