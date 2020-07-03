Vikings Preseason In Jeopardy After NFLPA Vote: Report

The 2020 NFL preseason is in limbo.

Following Wednesday’s news that the NFL preseason would be cut in half, the NFL Players Association unanimously voted via conference call to cancel the entire preseason, NBC Sports reported on Friday.

The vote was a result of a two-day deliberation among union leadership while the NFL still “maintains a desire to trim the preseason schedule from four games to two in an effort to create a longer ramp-up period for players, NFL.com’s Nick Shook wrote.

“It’s clear that the union and the league are not on the same page with regard to the length of the preseason right now,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo said. The initial announcement of the preseason being trimmed was done without the approval of the NFLPA as a disconnect has grown between the two organizations. Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content! NFLPA Proposes Its Own Preseason Schedule The NFL continues to plan for players and coaches to return to team facilities for training camp on July 28. The NFLPA released a four-stage preseason schedule to replace the current timeline that includes games. With the NFLPA still opposed to preseason games, one possible camp schedule the union has discussed: 3 days: medical/equipment

21 days: strength & conditioning

10 days: unpadded practice

14 days: practice (10 max/8 padded) Then it’d be straight into Week 1. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 3, 2020

The first three days would consist of medical physicals for players reporting to camp, followed by 21 days of strength and conditioning, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported. The third stage would be a 10-day OTA-like camp where players would participate in non-contact, unpadded practices.

Finally, the fourth stage would be the proving grounds for roster decisions and resemble a typical training camp, where players would practice a maximum of eight days in full gear.

The 48-day plan would roll right into Week 1 and would help players’ safety by allowing longer preparation than they’re currently allowed under the NFL’s proposal.

Minnesota Vikings Preseason Schedule Needs to Be Adjusted

Under the NFL’s plan to play two preseason games, each team was said to have one home and one away game. But the way the Minnesota Vikings preseason schedule panned out, both the Vikings home games would be eliminated.

The NFL proposed Week 1 and Week 3 of the preseason be canceled. The Vikings were set to the Houston Texans and the Seattle Seahawks on those weeks, respectively. Those games would have helped gauge both teams, which the Vikings face in the first seven weeks of the regular season.

The Vikings are set to visit the Cincinnati Bengals in the new preseason opener on Aug. 21 and the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 30. Both the Browns and Bengals other preseason games are not the road, meaning changing the location of either game would put them in the same predicament the Vikings are in.

