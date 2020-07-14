MMA Champion Stabbed to Death at His 30th Birthday Party

British MMA champion Jahreau “The Nightmare” Shepherd was stabbed to death while attending his 30th birthday party, according to the Evening Standard. Shepherd was found with stab wounds just after 10 p.m. on Saturday at the Black Prince Estate in Kennington, a district in South London, England.

Responding officers and paramedics attempted to stop Shepherd’s bleeding but the fighter was pronounced dead at the scene. Shepherd had been celebrating his birthday with family and friends on a communal lawn at the estate when he was attacked, the outlet reported.

Some details around the incident remain unclear. The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation, however no arrests have been made.

Shepherd’s cousin, Tanisha Shepherd, spoke with the Evening Standard. She said, “I was at the barbecue early in the evening but have two small children so [I] had to go.”

Tanisha continued, “Everything was fine when I left. Jahreau’s mother is not in a good place at the moment, she is devastated.”

A friend of Shepherd’s told the outlet: “His mother is devastated and had left the party because she was feeling a bit unwell. They are a lovely family. He has two younger brothers. The party had been very friendly, he was happy it was his birthday celebration. I had seen him prepping the barbecue he was in great spirits.”

Another witness told the Evening Standard: “The mother came back to the scene as paramedics were trying to save him. She was shouting ‘Please keep going please save my baby.’ She was screaming and wailing it was horrible to watch. They worked on him for ages.”

Shepherd Was a Welterweight Champion & Competed Once in Bellator

Shepherd trained at the London Fight Factory and he had a professional MMA record of 6-2. He made his pro debut on September 9, 2017, when he knocked Ben Reeve out in 8 seconds during Ultimate Challenge MMA 52, according to Sherdog.

He lost his next bout but came back and won his third professional match during Bellator 200. He defeated Marcin Zywica by doctor’s stoppage. Shepherd then lost his next bout.

The fighter found success in his next four bouts. He won three fights in a row by TKO, earning himself a welterweight title shot in the Contenders East Anglia promotion. Shepherd won the belt by defeating Quinten DeVreught via unanimous decision at Contenders Norwich 29 on February 15.

Tributes for Shepherd Were Shared By His Gym & the Contenders MMA Promotion

On Sunday, Shepherd’s gym, London Fight Factory, shared a photo of the fighter and his training partners. The gym wrote: “Dear Jay, we’ll miss you, all our love.” The official Instagram page of the Contenders MMA promotion shared a tribute for its welterweight champion. The promotion wrote:

Everyone at Contenders is absolutely devastated to hear of Jahreau Shepherd‘s death. Jay, our welterweight champion, was hugely talented and great fun to be around, a big personality with a huge smile and infectious laugh.

Inside the cage, he was destined for the top – a champion in three different organisations with heavy hands and a warrior heart. Our thoughts are with all his family and friends at this terrible time. Rest in peace, champ.

Before Shepherd’s death, Contenders shared a promo video of Shepherd. It can be watched below:

