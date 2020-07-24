9 Most Comfortable Golf Shoes for Walking

The most comfortable golf shoes need to be lightweight, yet durable, and provide ample cushioning and support for those who like to walk the course.
We’ve compiled a list below of some of our favorites to help you make your decision easier. There are both spike and spikeless golf shoes and waterproof models from all the top brands so you’ll be sure to find the right one for you.
1. Adidas Tech Response Golf Shoes
Cons:
- Lightweight mesh & synthetic upper provide added breathability and comfort
- Six spike outsole provides excellent traction and support
- Low profile Thintech has your feet closer to the ground
- They aren't waterproof/resistant
- Some users feel Adidas shoes are too narrow, though there are wide sizes available
- Some avid golfers said they lacked longterm durability
I know the Adidas Tech Response are some of the most comfortable golf shoes because they are one of the pairs in my current rotation.
I understand Adidas can run narrow, but there are wide sizes available in this style. I’m a standard size 11 and they fit very well. I was attracted to the price tag and the sleek look (Iron Metallic/White), so I gave them a shot and haven’t been disappointed.
Lightweight and breathable as they’re made of 75 percent microfiber leather and 25 percent mesh, the shoe is both comfortable and supportive. It’s also got a soft EVA midsole and a cloudfoam sockliner for added comfort. The six spike outsole provides plenty of traction on all swings on all terrains. The low profile Thintech design keeps you closer to the ground, as well.
2. Skechers Go Golf Drive 2 Golf Shoes
Cons:
- Goga Mat Technology insole provides ample cushioning
- Skechers H2GO Shield water resistant design will keep your feet dry
- Side perforations for added breathability and cooling effect
- Some users felt the shoe was a bit bulky
- Some users felt the shoe didn't run true to size
- Quantities might be limited
Skechers unveiled some innovative technology in their Performance Go Golf Drive 2 Golf Shoe ensure water-resistance, comfort, and durability.
Skechers’ H2GO Shield waterproof design and moisture-wicking lining keep your feet dry from all weather conditions. The Goga Mat Technology insole offers maximum cushioning so you’re comfortable on the course all day long and the next generation Resalyte midsole adds extra comfort and stability.
Other highlights include a durable rubber traction plate with Softspikes replacement cleats, a smooth faux leather upper, side perforations to keep your foot cool, and a padded collar and tongue.
When it comes to waterproof golf shoes, the Skechers Go Drive 2s are some of the better and comfortable ones on the market.
3. Puma Grip Fusion Golf Shoe
Cons:
- Fusion Foam provides extra cushioning and shock absorption
- Microfiber synthetic leather upper is comfortable, lightweight yet durable
- Strategically placed "directional lugs" for increased traction and grip
- Some users felt they ran a little narrow and no wide sizes available
- Some users who golf often said the toe area wore out too quickly
- Quantities might be limited
The Puma Grip Fusion Golf Shoes are designed to provide maximum comfort, durability, and, of course, high performance. They also happen be waterproof — bonus!
Some of the top features include a soft foam dual-density insole for extra cushioning and shock absorption, microfiber synthetic leather lightweight upper, and over 100 strategically placed “directional hexagon lugs” on the spikeless rubber sole for excellent traction and grip.
4. FootJoy Flex Golf Shoes
Cons:
- Lightweight performance mesh provides maximum breathability and comfort
- Soft EVA midsole provides extra underfoot cushioning and stability
- Versa-Trax outsole is designed to provide traction on and off the course on all turf types
- These spikeless models might not give you as much traction as traditional spiked shoes
- These aren't waterproof/resistant
- FootJoy shoes can sometimes run big
Because of the sneaker-like design and extra cushioning the FootJoy Flex are some of the most comfortable golf shoes I’ve ever worn.
If you’re in the market for a pair of spikeless golf shoes, these could be exactly what you’re looking for as they offer functionality and versatility. The Versa-Trax outsole is designed to provide excellent on course traction in all turf situations, but also the ability to wear them off the course as they’re spikeless.
Other top features include the lightweight performance mesh upper for maximum breathability, the soft EVA midsole for better underfoot cushioning and stability, and the Laser Sport Fit, which gives you a full-rounded toe area, with a standard fit in the forefoot and instep, as well as a narrower heel.
5. Callaway Balboa TRX Golf Shoe
Cons:
- Opti-Repel water-resistant microfiber leather will keep you dry in wet conditions
- Opti-Vent mesh liner provides excellent breathability and heat control
- Opti-Soft EVA midsole provides a natural ground feel and maximum comfort
- Some users felt the cleats weren't very durable and needed to be replaced rather quickly
- Some users felt there wasn't much support when swinging
- Some users felt the shoe didn't run true to size
The Callaway Balboa TRX Golf Shoes boast the brand’s top-notch technology, which provides water-resistance, breathability, traction, and comfort.
The Opti-Repel microfiber leather upper is water-resistant to keep you dry, the Opti-Soft EVA midsole provides a natural, comfortable feel, and the Opti-Vent mesh liner allows for better air flow and prevents heat build up. The dura-rubber outsole features seven removable Slim-Lok Pivix cleats that provide ample traction and 5mm EVA sockliner ensures comfort and stability.
6. New Balance NBG1701 Spiked Golf Shoe
Cons:
- Slim-Lok Technology is a light locking cleat system for better traction
- EVA (Ethyl Vinyl Acetate) foam midsole for added cushioning
- Water-resistant microfiber leather upper keeps you dry and comfortable
- Some users thought they were a bit on the heavy side
- Some users who play often felt the cleats wore out too quickly
- Quantities and colors might be limited
Not only is the NBG1701 Spiked Golf Shoe feature a water-resistant microfiber leather upper, it’s also highlighted by New Balance’s Ndurance outsole. Ndurance is made of rubber and is designed to offer maximum durability in the areas you need it most, those high wear and tear spots.
Featuring an EVA foam midsole for supreme cushioning and comfort, the NBG1701 has Slim-Lok cleat technology, which is a light locking spike system for excellent traction. These are also available in extra wide sizes.
This model is defintely designed to handle play in all course and weather conditions and are some of most comfortable golf shoes for the price.
7. ECCO Biom Hybrid 3 Gore-Tex Golf Shoes
Cons:
- Gore-Tex waterproof technology designed to keep your feet dry, yet allow air flow
- Biom Natural Motion technology keeps you closer to the ground for a better feel
- Anti-microbial Ortholite inlay sole provides extra cushioning
- On the pricey side
- If you prefer a sole with spikes, these are spikeless
- Some users felt they didn't run true to size
Some of the most comfortable golf shoes from ECCO the Bio Hybrid 3 models, thanks to their versatility as being a pair you can wear on or off the course as they’re spikeless shoes and their innovative technology, which includes Gore-Tex waterproofing.
One of the top highlights are they’re durably made of Yak leathers, which provides breathabilty while featuring Gore-Tex technology, so you’ll stay dry in all the elements. The anti-microbial interior sole has Fluidform technology for maximum comfort.
The rubber outer sole has ECCO’s Tri-Fi-Grip which provides stability and support on every shot while proving to be very durable. The Biom Natural Motion technology is great for those players who like to walk the course as it helps with efficiency.
8. Skechers Go Golf Elite 3 Shoe
Cons:
- Resamax cushioned insole provides maximum comfort, response, and shock absorption
- Low drop design keeps your feet low to the ground for a neutral, more stable position
- Durable TPU bottom is a spikeless design and offers excellent grip and traction on all terrains
- On the pricey side, depending on color and size
- If you prefer spiked soles, these are spikeless
- Some users felt the shoes didn't run true to size
Arguably some of the most comfortable golf shoes from the Skechers line, the Go Golf Elite 3 has a Resamax cushioned insole provides maximum support, response, and shock absorption. They’re an ideal pair of shoes for walking the course.
Other highlights include Skechers’ H2GO Shield waterproof protection, a TPU spikeless sole which provides excellent traction, 5Gen cushioning, a low profile design for better positioning, and a heel lock design for added stability.
9. Adidas Tour 360 Boost 2.0 Golf Shoe
Cons:
- Climaproof technology keeps your feet dry and protected in all weather conditions
- 360Wrap technology locks your foot in for a secure and stable, yet comfortable, fit
- FitFoam sockliner contours to your foot to maximize comfort and feel
- They are on the pricey side
- Some find Adidas shoes to be narrow
- Some users felt the heel area was a bit stiff at first
The Adidas Tour 360 Boost 2.0 features innovative and impressive technology, which really sets this model apart as one of the most comfortable golf shoes on the market.
The shoe, which has a leather upper, textile lining, and synthetic outsole, is designed to provide maximum support, flexibility, comfort, and response. Oh, and they’ll keep you feet cool and dry in any weather conditions, especially the wet ones, thanks to the ClimaCool technology.
The 360Wrap is designed to lock your foot into a secure and stable position while not sacrificing any comfort. The FitFoam sockliner conforms to your foot, giving you a custom fit and feel. The Torsion Tunnel helps you maintain flexibility on every shot, while providing excellent arch support. The 10-cleat Puremotion TPU outsole allows for maximum traction so you won’t have to worry about slipping or sliding on a damp course.
What are the Most Comfortable Golf Shoes Under $100?
All of the shoes on this list are very comfortable and nearly all are under $100. But based on my personal experience, I've got two that I like the best -- the Adidas Tech Response and the FootJoy Flex.
The Adidas Tech Response are lightweight and breathable. They have a six spike configuration sole that provides plenty of traction and grip on all terrains in all weather conditions.
The FootJoy Flex feel like you're wearing a pair of sneakers. They are spikeless so they're more versatile and can even be worn casually. They offer ample support and traction despite the spikeless design.
You really can't go wrong with any of the golf shoes on this list, though.
Also See:
