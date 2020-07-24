9 Most Comfortable Golf Shoes for Walking

I know the Adidas Tech Response are some of the most comfortable golf shoes because they are one of the pairs in my current rotation.

I understand Adidas can run narrow, but there are wide sizes available in this style. I’m a standard size 11 and they fit very well. I was attracted to the price tag and the sleek look (Iron Metallic/White), so I gave them a shot and haven’t been disappointed.

Lightweight and breathable as they’re made of 75 percent microfiber leather and 25 percent mesh, the shoe is both comfortable and supportive. It’s also got a soft EVA midsole and a cloudfoam sockliner for added comfort. The six spike outsole provides plenty of traction on all swings on all terrains. The low profile Thintech design keeps you closer to the ground, as well.

