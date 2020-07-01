NBA’s Disney Return Gets Wild, Eye-Opening Offer from Porn Site [VIDEO]

The NBA is slated to return at the end of this month at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Kyrie Irving, Avery Bradey, NBA, Disney Discussion | Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson Discusses on VerizonHeavy.com Senior Writer, Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson checks in with Real Fans Real Talk Show on Verizon. 2020-07-01T01:03:58Z

For those keeping score at home: 22 teams will compete to fill the league’s 16-NBA Playoff spots in both the NBA’s Eastern and Western Conferences with the NBA Finals slated to finish no later than October 12.

Three to four months in a bubble has pluses and minuses which ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith detailed on Tuesday’s ESPN’s First Take. “Do we really think the ‘recreational activities’ that these guys are accustomed to are going to be compromised for three months?” Smith asked. “I mean, somebody’s gotta say it.

“You really, really think somebody’s gonna be without their wives or their woman? The guys that are married without their wives, the guys that ain’t married without their woman. You really, really think they’re honoring a bubble for three months?”

To the NBA’s credit, movie nights, card games, ping pong and DJ sets will be part of the NBA’s return to play too.

But the sex dynamic as Stephen A. Smith detailed may be of more importance to others.

Here enters adult entertainment site, cams.com who says that they’ll give players, coaches and others a free experience.

“Cams.com, a leading adult entertainment webcam company, would like to formally extend an offer to all participants in the NBA in Orlando a comped VIP membership to its site,” the site stated in an e-mail blast today.

“Players (and coaches) who sign up via nba@ffn.com and verify their identity will be provided with a VIP membership and free tokens to the site which would allow them access to Cams.com’s roster of beautiful models 24/7. If they are ever lonely or need some extra motivation before a big game, all they need to do is use their VIP membership credential to log on to the site and they will have an array of beautiful models at their disposal. They can chat with them in private cam rooms via voice and video text. The models can provide companionship, fun conversation, sexy stripteases and more.”

The NBA issued a 113-page health and safety memo detailing the protocols that will be in place to combat the coronavirus and ensure the safety of those involved. The league’s safety protocol in Orlando mandates that guests of players will not be allowed to enter the NBA bubble until after the first round of the playoffs.

When that happens, each of the eight remaining teams will be allowed to reserve up to 17 hotel rooms — one per player on the team — for player guests at the Disney campus in Orlando.

According to the 113-page memo: “To be allowed onto campus, guests will have to self-quarantine for a week, then quarantine and be tested at least every other day for three days in either the home market or outside of the NBA’s campus in Orlando. Anyone who tests positive during this period won’t be allowed to enter the NBA campus.

“Upon entry into the bubble, guests will have to quarantine and be tested every day for four days. Anyone who tests positive during this period must self-isolate in league-designated accommodations on the campus.”