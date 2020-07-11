‘Neo-Nazi’ UFC Fighter Pulled From Card

A UFC fighter from Germany was pulled from an upcoming fight card after the world’s top MMA promotional company learned of his past ties to a Neo-Nazi group. According to MMA Fighting, light heavyweight prospect Timo Feucht was supposed to make his promotional debut against Kenneth Bergh on the July 15 “Fight Island” card scheduled for Abu Dhabi, but now the 24-year-old fighter’s offer has been rescinded.
Per that same report, Feucht “reportedly has a past with Neo-Nazis and right-wing hooligan groups, including an attack in the Connewitz district in Leipzig on Jan. 11, 2016” that led to the fighter being arrested with 215 people in total:
According to a report from Bell Tower News from April 2019, the Neo-Nazi group used “explosive-like pyrotechnics, pepper spray and other weapons and smashed window panes from shops, restaurants and pubs, destroyed cars and attacked people who were present in the district at the time of the crime. Afterwards, axes and knives were also secured around the crime scene.”
Strangely, MMA Fighting also reported that Feucht had already been dropped back in 2017 from the largest MMA promoter in the Middle East, BRAVE Combat Federation, after that company learned the same thing about the fighter’s past ties to Neo-Nazi groups.
Additionally, Feucht had been coached per MMA Fighting by Benjamin “The Hooligan” Brinsa, a once undefeated MMA prospect that was signed by the UFC in 2013 but was released after reports surfaced he also had ties to Neo-Nazi groups.
One has to wonder how all that information seemed to slip by UFC officials in the first place.
UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige on July 15
Main Card
Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige – Main Event
Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munhoz – Co-Main Event
Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez
Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Mounir Lazzez
Jared Gordon vs. Chris Fishgold
Prelims
Modestas Bukauskas vs. Vinicius Moreira
Molly McCann vs. Taila Santos
Ricardo Ramos vs. Lerone Murphy
John Phillips vs. Dusko Todorovic
Tim Elliott vs. Ryan Benoit
Diana Belbita vs. Liana Jojua
UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 on July 18
Main Card
Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez – Main Event, Flyweight Title Bout
Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum
Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev
Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina
Alexandre Pantoja vs. Askar Askarov
Prelims
Roman Dolidze vs. Khadis Ibragimov
Grant Dawson vs. Nad Narimani
Joe Duffy vs. Joel Alvarez
Brett Johns vs. Montel Jackson
Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Alexander Doskalchuk
Davi Ramos vs. Arman Tsarukyan
Carlos Felipe vs. Serghei Spivac
UFC Fight Night: Whitaker vs. Till on July 25
Main Card
Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till – Main Event
Shogun Rua vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira – Co-Main Event
Alex Oliveira vs. Peter Sobotta
Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Gustafsson
Danny Roberts vs. Nicolas Dalby
Prelims
Tom Aspinall vs. Jake Collier
Justin Tafa vs. Raphael Pessoa
Movsar Evloev vs. Mike Grundy
Bethe Correia vs. Pannie Kianzad
Nathaniel Wood vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
Ramazan Emeev vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
