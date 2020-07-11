‘Neo-Nazi’ UFC Fighter Pulled From Card

A UFC fighter from Germany was pulled from an upcoming fight card after the world’s top MMA promotional company learned of his past ties to a Neo-Nazi group. According to MMA Fighting, light heavyweight prospect Timo Feucht was supposed to make his promotional debut against Kenneth Bergh on the July 15 “Fight Island” card scheduled for Abu Dhabi, but now the 24-year-old fighter’s offer has been rescinded.

Per that same report, Feucht “reportedly has a past with Neo-Nazis and right-wing hooligan groups, including an attack in the Connewitz district in Leipzig on Jan. 11, 2016” that led to the fighter being arrested with 215 people in total:

According to a report from Bell Tower News from April 2019, the Neo-Nazi group used “explosive-like pyrotechnics, pepper spray and other weapons and smashed window panes from shops, restaurants and pubs, destroyed cars and attacked people who were present in the district at the time of the crime. Afterwards, axes and knives were also secured around the crime scene.”

Strangely, MMA Fighting also reported that Feucht had already been dropped back in 2017 from the largest MMA promoter in the Middle East, BRAVE Combat Federation, after that company learned the same thing about the fighter’s past ties to Neo-Nazi groups.

Additionally, Feucht had been coached per MMA Fighting by Benjamin “The Hooligan” Brinsa, a once undefeated MMA prospect that was signed by the UFC in 2013 but was released after reports surfaced he also had ties to Neo-Nazi groups.

One has to wonder how all that information seemed to slip by UFC officials in the first place.

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige on July 15

Main Card

Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige – Main Event

Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munhoz – Co-Main Event

Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Mounir Lazzez

Jared Gordon vs. Chris Fishgold

Prelims

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Vinicius Moreira

Molly McCann vs. Taila Santos

Ricardo Ramos vs. Lerone Murphy

John Phillips vs. Dusko Todorovic

Tim Elliott vs. Ryan Benoit

Diana Belbita vs. Liana Jojua

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 on July 18

Main Card

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez – Main Event, Flyweight Title Bout

Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev

Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Askar Askarov

Prelims

Roman Dolidze vs. Khadis Ibragimov

Grant Dawson vs. Nad Narimani

Joe Duffy vs. Joel Alvarez

Brett Johns vs. Montel Jackson

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Alexander Doskalchuk

Davi Ramos vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Carlos Felipe vs. Serghei Spivac

UFC Fight Night: Whitaker vs. Till on July 25

Main Card

Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till – Main Event

Shogun Rua vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira – Co-Main Event

Alex Oliveira vs. Peter Sobotta

Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Gustafsson

Danny Roberts vs. Nicolas Dalby

Prelims

Tom Aspinall vs. Jake Collier

Justin Tafa vs. Raphael Pessoa

Movsar Evloev vs. Mike Grundy

Bethe Correia vs. Pannie Kianzad

Nathaniel Wood vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Ramazan Emeev vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

