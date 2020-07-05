Neymar Agrees Pact With PSG for Barcelona Return: Report

Neymar has agreed a pact with club side Paris Saint-Germain which means he will be allowed to return to Barcelona if his former club tries to sign him in the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian is keen to head back to the Camp Nou and “reached an agreement” with PSG last year after a return fell through, according to Manu Sainz at AS. The French club “agreed to facilitate his departure to Barca” in return for “maximum commitment and involvement until the end of the season.”

Neymar went on to play 22 times for PSG in all competitions in 2019-20, scoring 18 times and picking up eight assists. The Ligue 1 season was cancelled in April because of coronavirus, with PSG declared champions for the third year in a row.

According to Sainz, Neymar would cost Barcelona €170 million ($190m), although the price could be lowered if the Catalan giants include Antoine Griezmann or Ousmane Dembele in the deal.

PSG returned to training at the end of June with the finals of the Coupe de and Coupe de la Ligue set to go ahead in July. Thomas Tuchel’s side will also resume their Champions League campaign in August.

Barcelona Boss Wants to Coach Neymar

Barcelona manager Quique Setien has already admitted he “would love” to coach Neymar at some point in his career in an interview with Achraf Ben Ayad at Bein Sports.

“I would love someday to be able to train Neymar. Fortunately I have already been able to fulfill one of my dreams of training the best player of the world, who is Leo, and what happens we will see, but yes I would be delighted, of course.”

Yet there are significant doubts over whether Barcelona can afford to bring in the Brazilian this summer. The club has been hit financially hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and Neymar’s former agent has said he expects the forward to stay in France.

He told Fox Sports: “I think Neymar will stay at PSG because the market is different. The economic world of football will change.”

Yet Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, told Albert Masnou at Sport earlier this year that his club would still be able to sign big-names this summer

“Abidal and Planes are still working on building a strong team for next season. I can’t talk about names, but Barca will be making moves to do the deals we feel necessary. We make more money than any other football club in the world, so of course we have the capacity [to make big signings].”

Could Neymar Arrival Help Convince Messi to Stay?

Bringing Neymar back to Barcelona could also help convince captain Lionel Messi to stay at the club. Manu Carreno at Cadena SER has reported the Argentine is considering leaving at the end of next season when his contract expires.

The 33-year-old is said to be angry and frustrated with Barcelona but has previously admitted he’d love to have Neymar back at the club. He told Mundo Deportivo’s Cristina Cubero and Fernando Polo that he believes the Brazilian wants to return too.

“Neymar is one of the best in the world and I’d love him to come back. He is a very happy person who is always smiling and enjoys himself on and off the pitch. He gave all the players a lift. “I think Neymar really wants to come back. He’s sorry about what he did and last year he tried hard to come back. I think that [apologizing] would be the first step he would take to try to make it happen.”

Barcelona will surely do everything they can to keep Messi happy so that he sees out his career at the Camp Nou, but it’s still not clear if they will try again to re-sign Neymar.

