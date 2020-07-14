NFL Agent Cuts Ties With Ex-Falcons Star RB

Atlanta made a final decision to let go of their once shining star running back, Devonta Freeman back in March, and has yet to find a new home in the NFL, well, that he’ll settle for.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Silver Freeman’s agent, Kristin Campbell notified the free-agent running back that she’s terminating their business relationship after he turned down a contract off from the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks offered Freeman a $4 million one-year deal but he insisted he was worth more than that. Carlos Hyde didn’t hesitate to take the offer.

Freeman Plans to Sit Out

If Freeman sits out for a season it could be in his benefit to give his body a rest, however coming back into the game he won’t get offered anything more than that $4 million. Especially since he already had two back-to-back career-low seasons.

Freeman is coming out of a full-starting position and has since 2015 but he shouldn’t expect to be the star of the show again unless he proves himself this season.

At this rate, teams are set with their running back position. Freeman would have to battle pretty hard for his starting position anywhere he ends up and he might not get the chance to start unless an injury happens. Freeman can keep shopping around, but if nothing else he should just settle for whichever team gives him a chance. If someone is willing to that is.

Skipping a Season at RB Is Not Unusual

Sitting out for an entire NFL season as a running back isn’t against the norm and Freeman would be living quite comfortably.

“Freeman has invested his money well and saved much of the income he’s earned thus far,” Silver said. “Financially, he does not have to play. His current mentality is that he won’t play if he doesn’t get an offer that reflects what he believes his value is.”

Looking back, Le’Veon Bell sat out two years ago over a contract dispute. John Riggins still made the Hall of Fame. Ricky Williams and Marshawn Lynch came out of one-year retirements and played for several more seasons.

The only difference is that these guys took their breaks after remarkable seasons and Freeman’s 2019 season was disappointing.

Falcons Move on From Freeman

Freeman’s agent Kristin Campbell was also the one who negotiated the five-year, $41.25 million extension Freeman signed with the Falcons back in 2017. This contract had made him the highest-paid running back in the league.

Freeman was selected by Atlanta in the fourth round (103rd overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft.

As of 2019, Freeman has rushed for a notable total of 3,972 yards averaging 4.2 rushing yards per game. He has scored 32 touchdowns so far with 2,015 receiving yards and 257 receptions.

The former explosive running back missed all but two games during the 2018 season due to a groin injury. After finishing the 2019 season with a career-low in yards per carry, the Falcons decided to go in a new direction. Atlanta signed on Todd Gurley in early free agency to replace Freeman.

