2 Oldest Champs in Boxing History Do Not Agree on Mike Tyson

Two of the oldest champions in boxing history apparently disagree about what Mike Tyson’s future might be as the 54-year-old former heavyweight champion heads back inside a boxing ring for the first time in over 15 years against Roy Jones Jr. on September 12 in Los Angeles.

One is worried about Tyson’s health and believes the legend should be super careful on fight night.

The other believes Tyson could beat the likes of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua right now to become boxing’s first undisputed heavyweight champion in 20 years.

George Foreman Is Worried About Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

Retired heavyweight champion George Foreman would seem to know all about the tolls boxing can take on a body as it ages. Foreman became the oldest heavyweight champion in boxing history in 1994 at age 45 when he defeated Michael Moorer via 10th-round knockout.

Foreman admitted to TMZ Sports that he was worried about Tyson and his 51-year-old opponent.

“There’s a time when you gotta worry about your health, but it’s a beautiful thing that they would even come out,” Foreman said.

“Maybe they can even name a charity or something for the recipient of the funds. I think it’s good to come out but its gotta be a fun thing, but I hope one does not hit the other.”

George Foreman Says He's Worried Mike Tyson & Roy Jones Jr. Will Get Hurt | TMZ SportsGeorge Foreman says Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.'s return to the boxing ring is a "beautiful thing" … but admits he is scared the legendary pugilists could be seriously hurt. SUBSCRIBE — http://tmz.me/j0hSW37 About TMZ Sports: Some of the best stories in sports have been off the field and we’re reporting on athletes from NFL, NBA, UFC, WWE, MLB and more! Subscribe to TMZ Sports on YouTube for the latest news, exclusive interviews, clips from TMZ Sports on FS1 and videos of your favorite athletes and celebs. Need More TMZ? TMZ Sports Website: http://tmz.me/jMBERbb LIKE TMZ on Facebook! http://tmz.me/9sGB00a FOLLOW TMZ on Twitter! http://tmz.me/9LeeNWQ FOLLOW TMZ on Instagram! http://tmz.me/ep7d8Bn TMZ on TV & TMZ Sports on FS1 Tune In Info: http://tmz.me/ccuirUZ TMZ is on iOS! http://tmz.me/ecOjgiH TMZ is on Android! http://tmz.me/pkwieRA Got a Tip? Contact TMZ: http://tmz.me/UsxYCvE Check out TMZ, TMZ Live, and toofab! TMZ: http://tmz.me/fPrTwZt Subscribe! TMZ: http://tmz.me/wONe5NO TMZ Live: http://tmz.me/GxCXCfl Subscribe! TMZ Live: http://tmz.me/cLxA82p Toofab: http://tmz.me/dsXztns Subscribe! toofab: http://tmz.me/VeVLMmi https://www.youtube.com/c/tmzsports 2020-07-25T08:00:05Z

Still, Foreman wants to be sure both legendary returning champs know what they’re in for.

“I would just tell them it’s really dangerous but when you make up your mind to do something like that, you can’t tell them ‘don’t do it.’ They’re not gonna hear that. Even me. Big fool like me, back in the day, I only saw what I wanted to see.”

Foreman admitted he also pondered another comeback during his 50s, but that his wife changed his mind about the matter.

“I was 55 years old. I was in shape and everything,” Foreman said. “[My wife] says ‘you’re not going to do anything like that,’ I said, ‘I’m telling you, you can’t tell me what to do. I can still — I said don’t you believe in me? Look at me, I can still do it!'”

But then this happened.

“She said, ‘George, isn’t that the way you want to leave the sport believing that you can still do it?’. I got closure right there and I walked away and it was death to a fighter to realize you’re never gonna fight anymore.”

Bernard Hopkins Likes Mike Tyson’s Chance to Become Champ Again

Foreman held the record as the oldest boxing champion ever until Bernard Hopkins set the new record in 2011 by outpointing Jean Pascal to win a light heavyweight title at age 46. He broke his own record in 2013 when Hopkins won another light heavyweight title from Tavoris Cloud at age 48 and was the oldest to ever unify world titles at age 49 a year later against Beibut Shumenov.

But Hopkins doesn’t seem to share the same worry as Foreman about Tyson’s comeback.

“In this era, Mike’s got a chance of being the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world,” Hopkins said during an interview with Fight Hub.

BERNARD HOPKINS FEELS MIKE TYSON CAN BE UNDISPUTED CHAMP ONCE MORE IF HE COMES BACK!#miketyson #boxing #bernardhopkins Bernard Hopkins tells Marcos Villegas that he feels Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield have a chance to be undisputed heavyweight champs if they comeback due to the era that they are in and feels they have a legit chance at beating tyson fury & anthony joshua LIVE FAN Q & A EVERY MONDAY AT 830 PM PT! Subscribe join the fam! :http://goo.gl/vnzIb Tweet us: https://twitter.com/FightHubTV Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fighthubtv/ SHOP FIGHT HUB: http://fighthubtv.merchlabs.com/ Marcos' twitter : https://twitter.com/heyitsmarcosv Marcos' instagram: https://www.instagram.com/heyitsmarcosv For more Boxing and MMA videos log onto http://www.fighthubtv.com 2020-07-22T20:24:24Z

Hopkins also said he believes the same thing about 58-year-old former champ Evander Holyfield who also has been training for a comeback fight.

Hopkins, 55, thinks both fighters could become champion in 2020.

“Take Mike Tyson, the percentage of his knowledge and what he has,” Hopkins said. “Getting conditioned is all he needs. It’s not about age with these guys, man. Not with that type of guy, because they haven’t beaten their bodies up after boxing. They haven’t been on the streets, alcohol dependent.”

Hopkins thinks both should have to earn their title shots.

“If Tyson and Holyfield can come back and say they’re ready for a ten rounder, let them fight fights that people respect. I’d say two or three fights, because of their name, because of the fanfare, and what they show…,” Hopkins said.

But if they get the chance to fight for the titles? Hopkins likes both Tyson’s and Holyfield’s chances.

“Man, listen, they got a chance in any round, in any fight because they always have that one thing that will go to the grave with them,” Hopkins said. “It’s called a puncher’s chance.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Mike Tyson’s Next Opponent: 5 Fast Facts About Roy Jones Jr.

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel