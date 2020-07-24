Packers’ Chances of Hosting 2024 NFL Draft Revealed

The Green Bay Packers aren’t kidding themselves about ever hosting the Super Bowl, but the same cannot be said about an upcoming NFL draft — particularly in 2024.

Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said during Thursday’s annual shareholders meeting that he is confident about his team’s chances to host the 2024 NFL draft in Green Bay, revealing the Packers are one of three finalists to win the hosting bid.

Packers president Mark Murphy tells local media on a Zoom call he's confident about Green Bay's chances to host the 2024 NFL Draft. "I think we'll be able to make a really strong case." — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) July 23, 2020

The Packers previously had been hopeful about their bid to host the 2022 draft, but the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the 2020 version of the event — meant to be in Las Vegas — was forced into a virtual-only format. As a result, the league afforded Las Vegas another opportunity to host and granted them the bid for 2022.

The NFL determined the next three draft locations in late May at the league’s annual spring meeting, announcing the event would take place in Cleveland in 2021, Las Vegas in 2022 and Kansas City in 2023. Hosting rights for 2024 and beyond all currently remain available.

“I’m optimistic. I think we have a good opportunity,” Murphy told reporters after Thursday’s meeting, via Packers.com. “I think our community has a lot to offer. Certainly from a history and tradition standpoint, the fact that Lambeau Field is such an attraction. … By 2024, Titletown is going to look a lot different than it does now. It’s going to be even more attractive and even more of a destination.”

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Packers Also Still Pursuing College Events

Murphy also confirmed Thursday the Packers are still looking to share their historic venue with the college football world, something that had been on the books for the upcoming fall.

The University of Wisconsin was scheduled to face Notre Dame on Oct. 3 at Lambeau Field — two days before the Packers will host the Atlanta Falcons for Monday Night Football — but the high-profile showdown was scrapped when the Big Ten decided to shift to a conference-only football season in response to the pandemic.

That won’t be the end, though, as Murphy said he has already spoken to Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez about rescheduling the game in the future.

“We’re working through it,” Murphy said of rescheduling the game. “These football schedules are done a while in advance but (Alvarez) seemed to really want to (reschedule), and I would say (athletic director) Jack Swarbrick from Notre Dame feels the same way that they want to have a game at Lambeau Field. Barry, especially, talked about how much he and the Badgers fans really enjoyed the LSU game here in 2016.”

Murphy isn’t stopping there. He also said the Packers are planning to apply to host a Big Ten Championship Game at some point between 2023 and 2030. The city of Indianapolis has hosted all nine conference championship games at Lucas Oil Stadium since they began in 2011, but their contract expires after the 2021 season.

READ NEXT: Super Bowl Champion Sounds Off on Aaron Rodgers vs. Drew Brees