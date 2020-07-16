Packers’ Davante Adams Has Fiery Response to Kenny Stills’ Arrest

Count Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams among the people who are outraged over the arrest of Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills.

Stills was arrested Tuesday in Louisville, Kentucky, after participating in a protest march that demanded justice for Breonna Taylor. More than 100 protestors with the social justice organization Until Freedom marched until they reached the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, at which point they gathered and sat on Cameron’s front lawn.

A day later, police said 87 protesters — including Stills — had been charged with a felony for trying to “intimidate” the prosecutor, according to The Associated Press.

So Kenny got arrested before the police that killed Breonna Taylor??? What a world. https://t.co/mWzZjEnMRn — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) July 15, 2020

Adams’ outrage over the situation was a view shared by many around the NFL, and not just because of what happened to their fellow player.

Protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in police custody have continued to echo the name of Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who was shot and killed by three plainclothes officers who were serving a no-knock warrant at her Louisville apartment on March 13 during a narcotics investigation. As the AP noted: “The warrant to search her home was in connection with a suspect who did not live there and no drugs were found inside.”

One officer has been fired, but no charges have been filed — which protests aim to change.

Adams Could Produce Career Season in 2020

Adams was a source of strength for the Packers’ passing game in 2019 and, at times, proved to be the only dependable option in Rodgers’ arsenal. If you pick any two Packers offensive players and add together their total receiving yards from last season, the combined number would still be less than where Adams finished the year — and he did so in 12 games.

The list of WRs who have 4,000 rec yards and 40 rec TD since 2016: – Davante Adams That's the list. pic.twitter.com/H33al9WGIq — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) July 10, 2020

While the Packers are certainly counting on more contributions from the rest of the receiving room in 2020, Adams could reach new heights if he manages to play every game during the second year of Matt LaFleur’s offense. Not only does the coaching staff have a better understanding of Adams and the situations in which he thrives, but they have also been given an entire offseason to review and alter their playbook in ways that suit their greatest assets.

An unexpected new motivator for Rodgers — the arrival of first-round quarterback Jordan Love — could also directly benefit Adams in the upcoming season. Some analysts have predicted the presence of Rodgers’ presumptive heir will draw the best out of the two-time MVP. Current and former teammates of Rodgers have said about the same having seen firsthand how he responds to a challenge.

“Aaron Rodgers is about to be on fire,” Packers All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari said in reaction to Love’s selection back in April.

Watch how sharp this cut is from Davante. Sweet merciful baby Jesus. pic.twitter.com/796P6B7m9K — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) July 15, 2020

One of the biggest things that remains to be seen about the Packers offense in Year 2, though, is how much preference will be given to the run game.

LaFleur added several weapons to his rushing stable this offseason, including second-round pick AJ Dillon, but avoided losing any of the pieces that made things run in 2019. The fact that Jamaal Williams could fall to No. 3 on the depth chart after producing 716 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns last season should tell you everything about the power that lies in the Packers’ backfield.

Greater success from the team’s rushers won’t necessarily diminish Adams’ production, but it could see an overall decline in passing plays that, of course, leads to fewer opportunities.

Adams and the rest of the Packers’ veterans are scheduled to report to training camp on July 28 while rookies will report a week earlier in preparation for the 2020 season.

