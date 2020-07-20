Patrick Mahomes Challenges Fellow QB to See Who Has NFL’s Strongest Arm

There’s not much Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can’t do. So, it’s unsurprising the $503 million man had a bone to pick with this year’s Madden 21 rating. We’re all aware he’s just one of five players to join the coveted 99 Club this year. However, it’s his 97 “throwing” rating compared to Buffalo Bills play caller Josh Allen that has the 24-year-old riled up.

So, the reigning Super Bowl MVP has an easy solution to that: he and Allen face off in a throwing competition to see who in fact has the strongest arm. Check out what he said on Friday’s edition of “SportsCenter.”

"I've yet to see someone have a stronger arm than me so…maybe we can line up." @PatrickMahomes on @JoshAllenQB. Ok Twitter, Which QB would win a distance throwing competition? pic.twitter.com/HYYIU6fDle — GMFB (@gmfb) July 20, 2020

“Dude, obviously Josh has an extremely strong arm, but I’ve yet to see someone have a stronger arm than me. Maybe we can line up. I know we talked about maybe having a throw-off and then we can prove who really has the strongest arm.”

Mahomes was then asked how far he believes he can launch a ball, to which he responded: “I mean he does have a strong arm, but if I put it out there like 80-85 yards. If he beats that he beats it.”

The Chiefs and the Bills are set to face off against each other Week 6 of the upcoming season in primetime, so looks like both fans and critics alike will be able to witness who in fact has the strongest arm of the two.

READ MORE: Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Responds to Critics Saying He’s ‘Not Full Black’