Seahawks’ Russell Wilson Loses NFL Crown to Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes

Russell Wilson is no longer the highest-paid NFL player as Patrick Mahomes’ new contract gives him the title based on his average annual salary. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Mahomes agreed to a 10-year, $503 million contract with $477 million of the deal guaranteed. Spotrac officially has Mahomes’ new deal as a 10-year, $450 million contract.

Technically, Wilson will still holds the NFL crown for the 2020 season as the highest-paid player with $53 million earmarked for the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, per Spotrac. This includes an $18 million base salary along with $13 million of his $65 million signing bonus.

Wilson signed a four-year, $140 million deal with the Seahawks last offseason which puts him under contract through the 2023 season. Mahomes now has the highest average annual salary at $45 million topping Wilson’s $35 million.

Mahomes’ Contract Is Worth Up to $503 Million Making It the Most Lucrative Deal in Sports

Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year, $450 million extension that could be worth up to $503 million, per sources. The extension includes a $141.48 million injury guarantee, as well as a no-trade clause. It marks the first time an NFL player has had sports’ most lucrative deal. pic.twitter.com/kohX8rFSFN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 7, 2020

Depending on incentives met, Mahomes’ new deal can reach $503 million making it the most lucrative deal in sports jumping Angels outfielder Mike Trout’s $426.5 million contract. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that it marks the first time in history that an NFL player has the top deal in sports.

“Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year, $450 million extension that could be worth up to $503 million, per sources,” Schefter tweeted. “The extension includes a $141.48 million injury guarantee, as well as a no-trade clause. It marks the first time an NFL player has had sports’ most lucrative deal.”

Mahomes’ contract has at least $25 million in incentives which include bonuses for winning AFC Championships as well as another NFL MVP award.

“Starting in 2022, and for 10 years running, Patrick Mahomes has a $1.25 million incentive for winning AFC Championship game and a $1.25 million incentive for winning NFL MVP, per source,” Schefter noted. “That’s $25M of incentives over 10 years, taking value of his deal from $477M to $503M.”

Wilson Cited the Chiefs Offense for Potential Changes to Seahawks in 2020

Wilson has been vocal about his desire to see changes made to the Seahawks offense. Earlier this offseason, the Seahawks quarterback cited how the Chiefs run their offense with Mahomes as inspiration for what he wants to see in Seattle.

“That’s kind of what the Chiefs do to be honest with you,” Wilson explained to Pro Football Talk. “They do a really good job, Andy Reid and Mahomes. They do a really good job of getting up to the ball, playing with their playmakers and finding a way to make plays and, you know, they score more points than everybody else. And I think that’s the name of the game is, Can you score one more point than they do?”

The Seahawks Considered Drafting Mahomes in 2017

The Seahawks have been open about their admiration for Mahomes coming out of Texas Tech. According to The Seattle Times, the Seahawks would have considered drafting Mahomes if he fell to No. 26 in the 2017 NFL Draft. Instead, the Chiefs pulled off a trade to move up to select Mahomes with the No. 10 selection.

“(Seahawks general manager) John (Schneider) was in love with him,’’ Carroll told The Seattle Times. “He knew that he had something really special. He thought he was worthy of going up there in the very top of the draft. We were surprised that he made it to 10th by our evaluations.”

It would have been an interesting quarterback room if the Seahawks added Mahomes with Wilson on the roster. The two quarterbacks are likely to continue battling to be the highest-paid NFL player throughout their careers.

